Cricket Match
New Zealand
Afghanistan
101-4 (17.0 ov)
New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Afghanistan 1st
|101-4 (17.0 ov)
|Afghanistan are 101 for 4 with 3.0 overs left
Afghanistan 1st Innings101-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|c Santner b Boult
|2
|4
|0
|0
|50.00
|M.S. Mohammadi
|c Conway b Milne
|4
|11
|1
|0
|36.36
|R. Gurbaz
|lbw Southee
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|G. Naib
|b Sodhi
|15
|18
|1
|0
|83.33
|N. Zadran
|Not out
|57
|42
|4
|2
|135.71
|M. Nabi (c)
|Not out
|13
|18
|0
|0
|72.22
|Extras
|3w, 1lb
|4
|Total
|17.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|101
Fall of Wickets
- 8 Mohammadi 2.2ov
- 12 Zazai 3.1ov
- 19 Gurbaz 5.1ov
- 56 Naib 9.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Southee
|3
|0
|11
|1
|3.67
|Boult
|2.5
|0
|9
|1
|3.18
|Milne
|4
|0
|17
|1
|4.25
|J.D.S. Neesham
|3
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
|M.J. Santner
|2
|0
|27
|0
|13.50
|I.S. Sodhi
|2
|0
|13
|1
|6.50
Match Details
- Date
- 7th Nov 2021
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- H D P K Dharmasena, L Rusere
- TV Umpire
- R K Illingworth
- Match Referee
- J Srinath
- Reserve Umpire
- A S Dar
Live Commentary
-
16.6
Trent Boult to Mohammad Nabi. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
16.5
Trent Boult to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
16.4
Trent Boult to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, off stump backing away Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
16.3
Trent Boult to Najibullah Zadran. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
16.2
Trent Boult to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
16.1
Trent Boult to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
15.6
Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
15.5
Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.
-
15.4
Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Slower ball half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Phillips, fielded by Santner.
-
15.3
Jimmy Neesham to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
15.2
Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
15.1
Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
14.6
Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
14.5
Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.
-
14.4
Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
14.3
Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.
-
14.2
Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
14.1
Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
13.6
Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
13.6
Wide Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
-
13.5
Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
13.4
SIX! Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. High and handsome.
-
13.3
Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
-
13.2
Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
13.1
SIX! Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
12.6
Tim Southee to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
12.5
Tim Southee to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
12.4
Tim Southee to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs.
-
12.3
Tim Southee to Mohammad Nabi. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
12.2
Tim Southee to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
12.1
Tim Southee to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.
-
11.6
Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Santner. An economical over from Sodhi.
-
11.5
Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
11.4
Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
11.3
Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
11.2
Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Santner.
-
11.2
Wide Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Conway.
-
11.1
Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.
-
10.6
Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
10.5
Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
10.4
Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.
-
10.3
Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Guptill.
-
10.2
Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
10.1
Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
9.6
OUT! Bowled. Ish Sodhi to Gulbadin Naib. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge. Cleaned him up!
-
9.5
Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
9.4
Ish Sodhi to Gulbadin Naib. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
9.3
Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
9.2
FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side no foot movement flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
9.1
Ish Sodhi to Gulbadin Naib. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
8.6
FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
8.5
FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
8.4
Jimmy Neesham to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
8.3
Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.
-
8.2
Jimmy Neesham to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
8.1
Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.
-
7.6
Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.
-
7.5
Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
7.4
FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. A much-needed boundary under pressure.
-
7.3
Mitchell Santner to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Boult.
-
7.2
Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
7.1
Mitchell Santner to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Conway.