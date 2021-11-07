Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

 

In Play
Badge

Afghanistan

101-4  (17.0 ov)

Afghanistan are 101 for 4 with 3.0 overs left

New Zealand vs Afghanistan

SUMMARY
Afghanistan 1st 101-4 (17.0 ov)
Afghanistan 1st Innings101-4

afghanistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H. Zazai c Santner b Boult 2 4 0 0 50.00
M.S. Mohammadi c Conway b Milne 4 11 1 0 36.36
R. Gurbaz lbw Southee 6 9 1 0 66.67
G. Naib b Sodhi 15 18 1 0 83.33
N. Zadran Not out 57 42 4 2 135.71
M. Nabi (c) Not out 13 18 0 0 72.22
Extras 3w, 1lb 4
Total 17.0 Overs, 4 wkts 101
To Bat: 
R.A. Khan,
M. Ur Rahman,
K. Janat,
N.u. Murid,
H. Hassan

Fall of Wickets

  1. 8 Mohammadi 2.2ov
  2. 12 Zazai 3.1ov
  3. 19 Gurbaz 5.1ov
  4. 56 Naib 9.6ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Southee 3 0 11 1 3.67
Boult 2.5 0 9 1 3.18
Milne 4 0 17 1 4.25
J.D.S. Neesham 3 0 22 0 7.33
M.J. Santner 2 0 27 0 13.50
I.S. Sodhi 2 0 13 1 6.50

Match Details

Date
7th Nov 2021
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
H D P K Dharmasena, L Rusere
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
A S Dar

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 7, 2021 11:18am

  •  

    16.6

    Trent Boult to Mohammad Nabi. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    16.5

    Trent Boult to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    16.4

    Trent Boult to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, off stump backing away Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    16.3

    Trent Boult to Najibullah Zadran. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    16.2

    Trent Boult to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    16.1

    Trent Boult to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    15.6

    Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    15.5

    Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Slower ball half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Phillips, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    15.3

    Jimmy Neesham to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    15.2

    Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    15.1

    Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    14.6

    Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    14.5

    Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    14.4

    Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    14.3

    Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    14.2

    Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    14.1

    Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    13.6

    Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    13.6

    Wide Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    13.5

    Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    13.4

    SIX! Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. High and handsome.

  •  

    13.3

    Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    13.2

    Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    13.1

    SIX! Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Tim Southee to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    12.5

    Tim Southee to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    12.4

    Tim Southee to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    12.3

    Tim Southee to Mohammad Nabi. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    12.2

    Tim Southee to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    12.1

    Tim Southee to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

  •  

    11.6

    Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Santner. An economical over from Sodhi.

  •  

    11.5

    Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    11.4

    Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    11.3

    Ish Sodhi to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

  •  

    11.2

    Wide Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    11.1

    Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

  •  

    10.6

    Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    10.5

    Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    10.4

    Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Conway.

  •  

    10.3

    Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    10.2

    Adam Milne to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot glancing, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    10.1

    Adam Milne to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.

  • 9.6

    OUT! Bowled. Ish Sodhi to Gulbadin Naib. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge. Cleaned him up!

  •  

    9.5

    Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    9.4

    Ish Sodhi to Gulbadin Naib. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    9.3

    Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    9.2

    FOUR! Ish Sodhi to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side no foot movement flick, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Ish Sodhi to Gulbadin Naib. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    8.6

    FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.5

    FOUR! Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Jimmy Neesham to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    8.3

    Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Sodhi.

  •  

    8.2

    Jimmy Neesham to Gulbadin Naib. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    8.1

    Jimmy Neesham to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Phillips.

  •  

    7.6

    Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.

  •  

    7.5

    Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    7.4

    FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. A much-needed boundary under pressure.

  •  

    7.3

    Mitchell Santner to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

  •  

    7.2

    Mitchell Santner to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    7.1

    Mitchell Santner to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Conway.

Full Commentary