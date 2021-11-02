Pakistan beat Namibia to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals after Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan sparkle again with the bat

Pakistan openers Babar Azam (L) and Mohammad Rizwan shared a stand of 113 in their T20 World Cup match against Namibia

Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan pulverised Namibia's bowling to set up a 45-run victory that sealed their semi-final place in the T20 World Cup.

Babar, who hit 70 from 49 balls, and Rizwan, with an undefeated 79 from 50, shared an opening partnership of 113 in Abu Dhabi - a record fifth century stand by any opening pair in T20 internationals.

Namibia's last four overs disappeared for 62 as the Group 2 leaders posted 189-2, more than enough to secure their fourth straight victory and confirm a first appearance in the semi-finals of the tournament since 2012.

All-rounder David Wiese top-scored with an unbeaten 43 as Namibia replied with a spirited effort of 144-5, but they never looked like seriously threatening to overhaul Pakistan's total.

Babar won the toss and opted to bat for the first time in the tournament, but he and Rizwan were initially forced to take a restrained approach thanks to Ruben Trumpelmann's miserly powerplay bowling.

The left-arm seamer, who took three wickets in his first four balls against Scotland earlier in the tournament, got the ball to swing as he rattled off a maiden over and gave up only two runs from his second.

Rizwan struggled to get going, making just two before he successfully reviewed JJ Smit's lbw appeal and that proved the catalyst for him to settle into his groove - although it took him until the 12th over to dispatch Trumpelmann for the first six of the innings.

By then Babar was in full flow, punishing anything short and reaching his half-century from 39 balls, with the partnership progressing beyond three figures before he eventually pulled Wiese (1-30) into the hands of deep mid-wicket.

Mohammad Hafeez hit an unbeaten 32 from 16 balls to lift Pakistan to a winning total of 189-2 in Abu Dhabi

Although Pakistan also lost Fakhar Zaman for five, with Namibia wicketkeeper Zane Green nimbly changing course to take a superb left-handed grab, Mohammad Hafeez maintained his side's momentum with an inventive 32 not out from 16.

But it was Rizwan who hit the accelerator hardest, flicking Wiese's full toss for six to bring up his 50 and then flaying the luckless Smit for 24 in the final over to ensure Pakistan made an imposing score.

Namibia suffered an early blow in the chase when Hasan Ali brought a ball back to uproot Michael van Lingen's off stump, but Stephan Baard (29 from 29) went for some bold shots, the best of them a flicked six over square leg off Haris Rauf.

He and Craig Williams added 47 from 43, but the partnership came to an unfortunate end when Baard set off in search of a second run and was sent back, failing to beat Rauf's throw to the 'keeper.

Namibia's JJ Smit was hammered for 24 in the final over by Rizwan

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus, batting with a broken finger, struck a quick 15 before he fell to Imad Wasim (1-13) and, when Williams (40 from 37) holed out to long-off, his side's faint hopes were effectively ended.

Hasan (1-22) and Rauf (1-25) bowled tidily to close the game out, although there was still time for Wiese to enjoy himself, blazing both Rauf and Shaheen Afridi for sixes to finish 43 not out from 31 deliveries.

WHICH PLAYERS STARRED?

Quite simply, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan look the best white-ball opening pair in international cricket right now, taking the game away from Namibia with their second century stand of the tournament.

However, Pakistan will also be pleased to see Mohammad Hafeez among the runs, while seam duo Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf both bowled well to ensure they defended the target with ease.

For Namibia, the experienced David Wiese again underlined how vital he is to the team with both bat and ball, but opener Stephan Baard - brought into the line-up for his first Super 12 appearance - also caught the eye, playing fearlessly against Pakistan's powerplay bowling.

WHAT'S NEXT?

With Pakistan now guaranteed their place in the semi-finals, the battle intensifies among the teams vying to snap up that second spot in Group 2.

New Zealand vs Scotland Live on

India vs Afghanistan Live on

First up are New Zealand, who can boost their chances of qualifying if they see off Scotland in Dubai (10am) - and that would put added pressure on the other main contenders, India and Afghanistan, who clash later in Abu Dhabi (2pm).

Coverage of both games gets under way at 9.30am, on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Watch the T20 World Cup live on Sky between now and November 14.