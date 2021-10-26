T20 World Cup: South Africa beat West Indies by eight wickets in absence of Quinton de Kock

South Africa's Aiden Markram followed his score of 40 against Australia with 51 not out from 26 balls against West Indies

South Africa beat defending champions West Indies by eight wickets in the T20 World Cup in a game overshadowed by Quinton De Kock's withdrawal after refusing to take the knee.

Cricket South Africa had issued a directive to the side to carry out the gesture ahead of their remaining World Cup games, saying that it was "imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given South Africa's history."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss that De Kock had "made himself unavailable for personal reasons", with Cricket South Africa later confirming the wicketkeeper-batter was missing due to him not being willing to comply with the regulations they had set down.

De Kock's absence was not overly felt by the Proteas with his replacement at the top of the order, Reeza Hendricks, scoring a brisk 39 and Aiden Markram clubbing an unbeaten 51 from 26 balls, including the winning run, as their side topped West Indies' 143-8 with 10 balls to spare in Dubai.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Quinton de Kock's refusal to take a knee and his withdrawal from South Africa's T20 World Cup match with the West Indies makes him look like a pariah in the team, according to Michael Atherton. Quinton de Kock's refusal to take a knee and his withdrawal from South Africa's T20 World Cup match with the West Indies makes him look like a pariah in the team, according to Michael Atherton.

South Africa rebounded from their five-wicket loss to Australia on Saturday by inflicting a second successive defeat on West Indies, who had been rolled for a paltry 55 during a six-wicket reverse against England.

West Indies now face a real battle to reach the semi-finals with their net run-rate having taken a hammering against England.

Only Evin Lewis (56 off 35) really fired for West Indies against South Africa as Anrich Nortje (1-14) bowled an excellent four overs - including the wicket of Andre Russell (5) to a 92mph yorker - and Dwaine Pretorius (3-17) and Keshav Maharaj (2-34) picked up a combined five wickets.

De Kock's replacement as wicketkeeper, Heinrich Klaasen, dropped Lewis' opening partner Lendl Simmons on four, not that that really cost the side with Simmons scoring a painstaking 35-ball 16.

Lewis's fireworks - he creamed six sixes and three fours - saw him boss a 73-run partnership with the go-slow Simmons, whose reprieve in single figures came off the impressive Nortje.

South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada (1-27) was involved in both batters' dismissals - catching Lewis in the deep in the 11th over before bowling Simmons with a slower ball in the 14th.

Captain Kieron Pollard (26 off 20) and Chris Gayle (12 off 12) - both out to Pretorius - as well as Nicholas Pooran (12 off seven) made double figures but West Indies' total seemed under par, if massively superior to the dismal effort they had put in against England at the weekend.

Russell ran out Bavuma (2) with a direct hit from mid-on early in the Proteas' chase before Rassie van der Dussen (43no off 51) anchored half-century partnerships with the more aggressive Hendricks and Markram.

🤲 BRILLIANT CATCH! 🤲



Hetmyer takes a superb grab diving forward to remove Hendricks for 39 from 30 balls in #T20WorldCup#SouthAfrica need 83 from 64 balls to beat #WestIndies



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/jLIMvgsym7

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/ga0fnmgNVS pic.twitter.com/J0boZBjuo7 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 26, 2021

Markram - also South Africa's top scorer against Australia - nailed four sixes in his enterprising knock, with the final one of those, off Russell over midwicket, taking him to a 25-ball half-century and the team scores level.

Markram pulled away the winning single one ball later.

WHICH PLAYERS STARRED?

Evin Lewis - hit all but 17 of the runs in his opening partnership with Simmons as he bounced back from his dismissal for six in the hammering by England on Saturday. A 92-metre maximum was a particular highlight as he utterly outgunned the scratchy Simmons.

Anrich Nortje - four overs for just 14 runs with 14 dot balls, including the wicket of the dangerous Russell. Pace, skill, accuracy - Nortje displayed it all with West Indies only able to hit him for one boundary. Would have had Simmons out for four if not for Klaasen's drop but you could argue that Simmons being at the crease was good for South Africa.

🎳 BOWLED 'IM! 🎳



Simmons' go-slow knock is over as Rabada cleans him up with a slower delivery for 16 from 35 balls 🎳#T20WorldCup | #SAvWI 🇿🇦🏝️



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/jLIMvgsym7

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/ga0fnmgNVS pic.twitter.com/nz2vroHjCz — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 26, 2021

Kagiso Rabada - ended Simmons' torturous knock with a crafty slower ball which deceived the batter and knocked back leg stump. Rabada also took an excellent catch at deep midwicket, off left-arm spinner Maharaj, to cut off Lewis' innings in its prime.

South Africa's top order (bar Bavuma) - skipper Bavuma was out cheaply but Hendricks - who may now get a sustained run in the side due to the De Kock situation - Van der Dussen and Markram all impressed for the Proteas. If they can score consistently, then South Africa are real contenders in this tournament, with such a strong bowling unit at their disposal.

WHAT'S NEXT?

West Indies play Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday (10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket), with South Africa facing Sri Lanka at the same venue on Saturday (10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket). FULL TV LISTINGS

England vs Bangladesh Live on

Scotland vs Namibia Live on

England and Scotland return to action on Wednesday, having experienced contrasting fortunes in their opening Super 12 games - England demolished West Indies but Scotland were demolished by Afghanistan, skittled for 60 during a 130-run loss in Sharjah on Monday night.

Kyle Coetzer's Saltires will hope to fare better against fellow qualifiers Namibia in Abu Dhabi (2.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket) - with that game coming after England battle Bangladesh, also in Abu Dhabi (10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket).

Watch the T20 World Cup live on Sky between now and November 14.