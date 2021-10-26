Quinton de Kock misses South Africa vs West Indies after refusing to take a knee before T20 World Cup matches

Quinton de Kock withdrew from the South Africa team before their World Cup match against West Indies

Quinton de Kock withdrew from South Africa's T20 World Cup match against the West Indies after refusing to take a knee.

South Africa's players have been told to take a knee before the start of their remaining T20 World Cup matches after they were pictured taking varying stances before their defeat to Australia on Saturday.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) Board unanimously agreed on Monday to "adopt a consistent and united stance against racism".

South Africa later said they "noted the personal decision" of De Kock not to take a knee and will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps.

De Kock has not taken part in any of South Africa's gestures of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, saying in June it was down to his "own, personal opinion".

Only some of South Africa's players took a knee ahead of their T20 World Cup match with Australia on Saturday

CSA said concerns had been raised that different postures taken by team members in support of the BLM initiative "created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the initiative".

A statement said: "After considering all relevant issues, including the position of the players, the Board felt that it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a united and consistent stand against racism, especially given SA's history."

🇿🇦 Cricket South Africa believes success both on the field and beyond the boundary will be guaranteed if all South Africans stand united to build a new innings based on the pillars of inclusivity, access and excellence.



➡️ Full statement: https://t.co/j9MDE1Ct1Z pic.twitter.com/WjRlZ8SmUG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 26, 2021

CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo added: "A commitment to overcoming racism is the glue that should unite, bind and strengthen us.

"Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses. Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism.

"South Africans were recently joined by people across the world in celebrating the 90th birthday of our revered Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

"What better tribute from the Proteas to an icon of the struggle for freedom in South Africa than to demonstrate we are working to fulfil his vision of a united South Africa."

South Africa made one change for the West Indies meeting from the Australia defeat, with Reeza Hendricks replacing De Kock.