T20 World Cup: India hammer Afghanistan after explosive display of big hitting in Dubai
India secured their first win of the T20 World Cup as they beat Afghanistan by 66 runs to keep themselves in the hunt for a semi-final spot; Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) put on 140 for the first wicket as India posted 210-2 before keeping Afghanistan to 144-7 in reply
Last Updated: 03/11/21 5:47pm
India kept their slim hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive with a thumping 66-run win over Afghanistan in Dubai.
Defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games left Virat Kohli's side needing to win all three of their remaining games and hope other results go their way to make the last four, with a significant swing in net run-rate also required.
Openers Rohit Sharma (74 from 47 balls) and KL Rahul (69 from 48) set India on their way with an opening stand of 140 to set India on their way before the firepower of Rishabh Pant (27no from 13) and Hardik Pandya (35no from 13) lifted them all the way to 210-2.
Afghanistan lost both openers early in the chase and never looked like getting close to their mammoth target but, knowing how important net run-rate could prove, they continued to push and finished 144-7.
India must now try to secure similarly comprehensive wins over Scotland and Namibia in their last two games and hope Afghanistan are able to beat New Zealand on Sunday otherwise their tournament will end at the Super 12s stage.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Next up for India is a clash with already-eliminated Scotland in Dubai on Friday (1.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event) while Afghanistan face New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (9.30am, Sky Sports Cricket) in a game that is likely to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.
