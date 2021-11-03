T20 World Cup: India hammer Afghanistan after explosive display of big hitting in Dubai

KL Rahul scored 68 as he shared an opening stand of 140 with Rohit Sharma

India kept their slim hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals alive with a thumping 66-run win over Afghanistan in Dubai.

Defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two games left Virat Kohli's side needing to win all three of their remaining games and hope other results go their way to make the last four, with a significant swing in net run-rate also required.

Openers Rohit Sharma (74 from 47 balls) and KL Rahul (69 from 48) set India on their way with an opening stand of 140 to set India on their way before the firepower of Rishabh Pant (27no from 13) and Hardik Pandya (35no from 13) lifted them all the way to 210-2.

Afghanistan lost both openers early in the chase and never looked like getting close to their mammoth target but, knowing how important net run-rate could prove, they continued to push and finished 144-7.

ROHIT IS ON 🔥🔥🔥



Back-to-back sixes from Rohit Sharma off Rashid Khan and #India are 135-0 and heading for very big total! #T20WorldCup



📺 Watch #INDvAFG 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No

📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/VRWgVhseFS pic.twitter.com/aWK5OXi0hh — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 3, 2021

India must now try to secure similarly comprehensive wins over Scotland and Namibia in their last two games and hope Afghanistan are able to beat New Zealand on Sunday otherwise their tournament will end at the Super 12s stage.

More to follow...

WHAT'S NEXT?

Next up for India is a clash with already-eliminated Scotland in Dubai on Friday (1.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event) while Afghanistan face New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (9.30am, Sky Sports Cricket) in a game that is likely to decide who progresses to the semi-finals.

India vs Scotland Live on

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live on

Tomorrow sees Australia take on Bangladesh (9.30am, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event) in Dubai before Sri Lanka face West Indies in Abu Dhabi (1.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event).

Australia vs Bangladesh Live on

W Indies vs Sri Lanka Live on

Watch the T20 World Cup live on Sky between now and November 14.