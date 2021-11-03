Cricket Match
India
210-2
Afghanistan
83-5 (13.3 ov)
India vs Afghanistan
|Afghanistan 1st
|83-5 (13.3 ov)
|India 1st
|210-2 (20.0 ov)
|Afghanistan need 128 runs to win from 6.3 overs
Afghanistan 1st Innings83-5
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|c Thakur b Bumrah
|13
|15
|1
|1
|86.67
|M.S. Mohammadi
|c Ashwin b Shami
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|R. Gurbaz
|c Pandya b Jadeja
|19
|10
|1
|2
|190.00
|G. Naib
|lbw Ashwin
|18
|20
|3
|0
|90.00
|N. Zadran
|b Ashwin
|11
|13
|0
|1
|84.62
|M. Nabi (c)
|Not out
|13
|14
|0
|0
|92.86
|K. Janat
|Not out
|8
|5
|1
|0
|160.00
|Extras
|1w,
|1
|Total
|13.3 Overs, 5 wkts
|83
- To Bat:
- R.A. Khan,
- S. Ashraf,
- N.u. Murid,
- H. Hassan
Fall of Wickets
- 13 Mohammadi 2.6ov
- 13 Zazai 3.1ov
- 48 Gurbaz 6.5ov
- 59 Naib 9.3ov
- 69 Zadran 11.5ov
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Shami
|3
|0
|27
|1
|9.00
|J.J. Bumrah
|2
|0
|11
|1
|5.50
|H.H. Pandya
|1
|0
|9
|0
|9.00
|Jadeja
|2.5
|0
|18
|1
|6.35
|Ashwin
|3
|0
|9
|2
|3.00
|S.N. Thakur
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
India 1st Innings210-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|K.L. Rahul
|b Naib
|69
|48
|6
|2
|143.75
|R.G. Sharma
|c Nabi b Janat
|74
|47
|8
|3
|157.45
|R.R. Pant
|Not out
|27
|13
|1
|3
|207.69
|H.H. Pandya
|Not out
|35
|13
|4
|2
|269.23
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 2b, 1lb
|5
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|210
Fall of Wickets
- 140 Sharma 14.4ov
- 147 Rahul 16.3ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 3rd Nov 2021
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- P R Reiffel, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- A S Dar
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- L Rusere
Live Commentary
-
13.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammad Nabi. Off break length ball, middle stump backing away driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Thakur.
-
13.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Karim Janat. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Kohli.
-
13.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammad Nabi. Carrom length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
12.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammad Nabi. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
12.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Karim Janat. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
12.4
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja to Karim Janat. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
12.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
12.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
12.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Karim Janat. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
11.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Karim Janat. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
11.5
OUT! Bowled. Ravichandran Ashwin to Najibullah Zadran. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed. Cleaned him up.
-
11.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammad Nabi. Carrom ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
11.3
APPEAL! Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammad Nabi. Carrom length ball, middle stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma, appeal made for Caught.
-
11.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammad Nabi. Carrom length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jadeja.
-
11.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammad Nabi. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
10.6
Shardul Thakur to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
10.5
Shardul Thakur to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
10.4
Shardul Thakur to Najibullah Zadran. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Jadeja, fielded by Kohli.
-
10.3
Shardul Thakur to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
-
10.2
Shardul Thakur to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
10.1
Shardul Thakur to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
9.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Najibullah Zadran. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
9.6
Wide Ravichandran Ashwin to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Pant.
-
9.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
9.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Mohammad Nabi. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
9.3
OUT! L.B.W. Ravichandran Ashwin to Gulbadin Naib. Carrom length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad. Trapped in front.
-
9.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Gulbadin Naib. Carrom length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
9.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Najibullah Zadran. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
8.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
8.5
Ravindra Jadeja to Gulbadin Naib. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Gulbadin Naib. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
8.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
8.2
SIX! Ravindra Jadeja to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. The connection was top-notch.
-
8.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.
-
7.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Najibullah Zadran. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.
-
7.5
Ravichandran Ashwin to Najibullah Zadran. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Yadav.
-
7.4
Ravichandran Ashwin to Najibullah Zadran. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Najibullah Zadran. Carrom length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pant.
-
7.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Gulbadin Naib. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
7.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Gulbadin Naib. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
6.6
Ravindra Jadeja to Gulbadin Naib. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
-
6.5
OUT! Caught. Ravindra Jadeja to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket, caught by Pandya. Unfortunate for Rahmanullah.
-
6.4
Ravindra Jadeja to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
6.3
Ravindra Jadeja to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.
-
6.2
Ravindra Jadeja to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
6.1
Ravindra Jadeja to Gulbadin Naib. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
5.6
Hardik Pandya to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
5.5
Hardik Pandya to Gulbadin Naib. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
5.4
FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
5.3
Hardik Pandya to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
-
5.2
Hardik Pandya to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
5.1
FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
4.6
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. A very costly over from Shami.
-
4.5
SIX! Mohammed Shami to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
4.4
SIX! Mohammed Shami to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
4.3
Mohammed Shami to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.
-
4.2
FOUR! Mohammed Shami to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
4.1
Mohammed Shami to Gulbadin Naib. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
3.6
Jasprit Bumrah to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Thakur.
-
3.5
Jasprit Bumrah to Gulbadin Naib. Yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
3.4
Jasprit Bumrah to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.
-
3.3
Jasprit Bumrah to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, hit helmet to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
-
3.2
Jasprit Bumrah to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Kohli, mis-fielded by Pant.
-
3.1
OUT! Caught. Jasprit Bumrah to Hazratullah Zazai. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket, caught by Thakur. Big blow for Afghanistan.