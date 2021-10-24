Boxing Day England-Australia Ashes Test could have 80,000 crowd, says Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews

Melbourne Cricket Ground (Getty Images)

England's Boxing Day Ashes Test against Australia in Melbourne could have 80,000 fans a day as coronavirus restrictions ease in Victoria.

Melbourne has just emerged from its sixth lockdown and with vaccinations rate rising rapidly, Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, hopes to see strong attendances at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the third of the five Ashes Tests.

He said: "I want to see 80,000 plus people at the Boxing Day Test on day one. We are determined to deliver that. It won't be easy. I think selling the tickets will be pretty easy."

Victoria will need to have 90 per cent of people over the age of 12 fully vaccinated before a crowd of that size is allowed and all attendees for the Test would need to be fully vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the England and Wales Cricket Board conditionally approved the Ashes tour, subject to "several critical conditions being met".

England players had previously voiced concerns about quarantine requirements and the rules surrounding their families accompanying them on tour.

A 17-man Ashes squad has been announced, one which does not include Ben Stokes, who has taken time away from the game to prioritise his mental wellbeing and fully recover from a finger injury sustained playing in the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

However, Stokes has recently returned to the nets and Sky Sports Cricket commentator and former England captain Michael Atherton believes the all-rounder could play a part in the latter stages of the Ashes.

The series is scheduled to begin in Brisbane on December 8.