Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire suspended from hosting international matches for 'unacceptable' handling of racism case

Yorkshire's Headingley ground will not be allowed to host international fixtures

Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international or major matches by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over their "wholly unacceptable" handling of Azeem Rafiq's racism claims.

Gary Ballance has also been indefinitely suspended from England selection by the ECB after he admitted to using a racial slur towards Rafiq during their time together at the county.

The decisions were made by the ECB board following a meeting on Thursday.

Rafiq made 43 allegations relating to his time at Yorkshire, of which seven were upheld by an independent panel, which added there was "no question" he was subjected to racial harassment and bullying.

Yorkshire accepted the findings of the panel and apologised to Rafiq. However, they announced last month that, following an internal investigation, no employees, players or executives would face disciplinary action.

The handling of the county's investigation into Rafiq's claims has been heavily criticised within the sport and by politicians, with a host of sponsors ending their partnerships with the club this week.

Azeem Rafiq made 43 allegations regarding his two spells as a player at Yorkshire

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has been called to appear before the Department for Culture, Media and Sport's select committee to give evidence on the matter, with Rafiq also invited to the session, which is set to be held on November 16.

Julian Knight MP, the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee, has called for the removal of the entire county board and said "this is one of the most repellent and disturbing episodes in modern cricket history".

Following its meeting on Thursday, the ECB said: "It is clear to the board that YCCC's handling of the issues raised by Azeem Rafiq is wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game.

"The ECB find this matter abhorrent and against the spirit of cricket and its values. There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination in cricket and where it is found, swift action must be taken.

"This matter must be dealt with robustly if the sport is to demonstrate its commitment to truly being a game for everyone."

The ECB said its board had reached a number of agreements at Thursday's meeting, including that "there are serious questions regarding the governance and management of YCCC."

"The club's failure in relation to actions and responses to their own report represent a significant breach of its obligations to the game," the ECB added.

Gary Ballance has 23 Test caps for England, but was last selected in 2017

The governing body said Yorkshire will be suspended from hosting international or major matches "until it has clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and first-class county."

The ECB also said its executive has been asked to commission a review of Yorkshire's governance, "to consider whether the existing arrangements are fit for purpose".

It added that "the regulatory processes already underway into the allegations brought by Azeem Rafiq will ultimately be determined by an independent tribunal (The Cricket Disciplinary Committee)."

The governing body also said that sanctions levelled at Yorkshire following their investigation could be financial and could affect the future allocation of major fixtures.