Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman Roger Hutton submits resignation over handling of Azeem Rafiq racism case

Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton has resigned over the club's handling of the Azeem Rafiq racism case

Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman Roger Hutton has resigned ahead of an emergency meeting to discuss the club's response to racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq.

An investigation found Rafiq was a victim of racial harassment and bullying - but the club said it would take no disciplinary action.

The ECB said it was "clear" Yorkshire's handling of the issue was "wholly unacceptable and is causing serious damage to the reputation of the game".

