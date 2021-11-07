T20 World Cup: West Indies and Sri Lanka must qualify for Super 12 at next year's tournament

Sri Lanka and West Indies finished fourth and fifth respectively in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup Super 12s

Former T20 World Cup champions West Indies and Sri Lanka must qualify for the Super 12 stage at next year's event in Australia after missing out on the eight automatic places.

West Indies' defeat to Australia on Saturday saw them slip to 10th in the ICC T20I rankings, while Sri Lanka - who also had to qualify for the Super 12 stage at this year's World Cup - are ninth.

The winners and runners-up of the 2021 World Cup plus the next six highest-ranked teams progress straight through, with those spots taken by England, Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh lost all five of their Super 12 matches this year but have risen to eighth in the rankings following recent home series wins over Australia and New Zealand.

Bangladesh are straight into the Super 12s at next year's World Cup - despite losing all five matches at that stage this term

2012 and 2016 champions West Indies lost four out of five matches in this term's Super 12 - beating only Bangladesh - and were skittled for just 55 by England in their opening game.

2014 winners Sri Lanka won all three of their games in round one to make the Super 12 and then defeated West Indies and Bangladesh in round two, though losses to South Africa, Australia and England ended their hopes of making the semi-finals.

West Indies and Sri Lanka will be joined in next year's opening round by Scotland and Namibia, whose places were secured thanks to them reaching the Super 12 in 2021, plus four qualifiers.

Watch the 2021 T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports between now and November 14.