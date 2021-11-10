T20 World Cup: Australia 'warrior' Matthew Hayden aiming to guide Pakistan to glory

Matthew Hayden was appointed as Pakistan's batting consultant in September

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden is plotting the downfall of his home country in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in his role as a batting consultant to the Pakistan team.

The 50-year-old hopes to use his knowledge from a 16-year spell as a "warrior" for Australia when Pakistan, who won all five of their Super 12 group games, take on Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Hayden, who was appointed to his role in September, will also be locking horns with his long-term opening partner Justin Langer, who is Australia's head coach.

"It is a very unusual feeling," said Hayden. "I was a warrior for Australian cricket over two decades. So that does give me the benefit of having wonderful insights, not only into these players, but also into the culture of cricket in Australia.

"From my point of view there is the challenge of the heart and the challenge of the mind in terms of what's going to happen over the next 24 hours.

"I also say very proudly that's it's been wonderful to have been part of Pakistan cricket. We have some incredible young players, a mix of wonderful experienced players in our line-up. They and the team are performing admirably."

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have impressed at the top of the order for Pakistan

Hayden and Langer were among the most successful double acts in Test cricket, amassing 6,081 runs together in 122 innings at an average of 51.53 with 14 century stands, but Hayden has played down the impact they can have.

"Justin Langer and myself are in similar positions in so far as a national coach or a batting coach never wins the game of cricket. The XI that takes part in the game win the game and we are back-up only.

"But back-up is something I've really enjoyed over the last month and I'm looking forward to seeing how this group of young men take forward the challenge of this semi-final match."

'Very important for Pakistan cricket'

Australia have won the 50-over World Cup five times but have yet to win the T20 version, which Pakistan claimed in 2009.

"This is an extremely important tournament for Pakistan, as it is every membership nation," added Hayden.

"We face Australia, a country which has been incredibly proud to set high standards in terms of delivery on trophies for its country in World Cups. And this is one that it has never got in the trophy cabinet. So a high-stakes match is ahead of us now.

Live ICC Men's T20 World Cup Live on

"From a Pakistan cricket point of view I feel as a nation that loves cricket as much as what it does and is focused so heavily on cricket and also to have tournaments being, including the ones that I was part of, cancelled for numerous reasons, it's never more important.

"And the awareness is heightened that out of this great nation we've got a squad of players here that are ready to perform and are ready to take on not only the semi-finals, but should we get through beyond that, the final. So very important for Pakistan cricket."

Australia proving doubters wrong, says Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch insists he has had unwavering belief in his side despite feeling they were being written off in some quarters.

With just four wins in 15 T20s this year, albeit with weakened squads on many occasions, there were few backing Australia to go all the way ahead of the tournament.

There were even fewer after their eight-wicket drubbing against England a couple of weeks ago, but they rebounded to win their last two Super 12s games and finished second in their group.

Aaron Finch hopes to lead Australia to their first T20 World Cup success

Finch has noted with interest how the narrative of a squad with an average age of just over 30 has shifted from being "too old" to "experienced" now they are through to the knockout stages.

"I think in this format of the game, if you look over the last few series, everyone had written us off by now," Finch said.

"About 10 days ago our team was too old and now we're an experienced team. That's just how it all gets portrayed. From day one I've had a real lot of confidence in the way that we've gone about this with the squad that we've got.

"I don't think that we've exceeded our expectations whatsoever. We came here with a really clear plan to win this tournament, and we're still alive to do that."

'Powerplay holds the key'

Pakistan have been the standout team of the tournament, with captain Babar Azam registering four 50-plus scores in five innings, while left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi was particularly dazzling in their opening win over India.

While he has only taken six wickets in five matches, he has set the tone in the powerplay and Finch acknowledged how he and fellow opener David Warner fare against the fast bowler could prove important to the outcome.

Shaheen Afridi celebrates the dismissal of India's Rohit Sharma in Pakistan's emphatic opening victory

"The powerplay definitely holds the key," Finch added. "Shaheen has been in really good form for Pakistan, so that's going to be a crucial battle no doubt.

"It would mean a lot to win [the tournament], but we've still got a semi-final to focus on first, coming up against a very, very good and informed Pakistan, so it'll be a great challenge.

"I think that will really test us to see where we are in the world."

'Opportunity for Fakhar'

One player who is yet to make an impact for Pakistan is batter Fakhar Zaman, who has scored just 54 runs from four innings, but Hayden, who was also a hard-hitting left-hander, has backed the 31-year-old to come good in the semi-final

"Don't be surprised if you see something incredibly special from him because he is smashing the ball in the nets," Hayden said.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in action against New Zealand

"In particular I guess if you look at a potential match-up against Adam Zampa. I think that is a fantastic target, an opportunity for Fakhar to really dominate and position Pakistan in a strong competitive state.

"T20 cricket is just about impact. Making impact is significant, and Fakhar is certainly one of those that can do that."

Leg-spinner Zampa has led Australia's spin attack with 11 wickets from five matches and is the joint-leading wicket-taker of the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Watch Pakistan play Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-final, in Dubai, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 1.30pm on Thursday.