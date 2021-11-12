Essex chairman John Faragher resigns following historical allegation of using racist language

Essex chairman John Faragher has resigned with immediate effect following a historical allegation he used racist language used at a board meeting in 2017.

Faragher, who stepped down from his post following a board meeting on Thursday, strongly denies the incident.

Essex say they "will review why it was not fully and independently investigated at the time."

"There is no place for discrimination of any kind at Essex County Cricket Club," chief executive John Stephenson said.

"This is a proud club with a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and any form of discrimination and, as Essex Cricket's new chief executive officer, I will not hesitate to uphold those principles and drive out any form of discrimination that is uncovered."

Stephenson took over day-to-day running of the County Championship club in October and revealed he first found out about the alleged incident which involved Faragher this week.

"The board met last night [Thursday] during which John Faragher's resignation was unanimously accepted by the board," he added.

Stephenson said the club were committed to working with the England & Wales Cricket Board "to eradicate discrimination from the game".

"This is an important first step, but the club must now act further," Stephenson said. "Our internal reporting mechanisms will be reviewed to ensure that matters such as this are dealt with appropriately and immediately.

"I intend for those next actions to be communicated as soon as possible."

On Thursday, Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur became the latest senior figure to leave following the racism scandal at the club.

A report found their former player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" at Yorkshire but the club said it would not discipline anyone.

England Test captain Joe Root has said the case at his county side has "fractured our game and torn lives apart".