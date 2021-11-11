Yorkshire racism scandal: Joe Root says Azeem Rafiq case has 'fractured' cricket

Joe Root came through the Yorkshire age-groups and academy

Joe Root says the Yorkshire racism scandal has "fractured our game and torn lives apart" and will offer his support to the club in a bid to "make the sport I love better for everyone".

A report found former player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying" at Yorkshire but the club said it would not discipline anyone.

Yorkshire have been widely criticised, with the England and Wales Cricket Board suspending its right to host international matches and other major games, while several sponsors have ended their association.

In a statement addressing the matter, Root said: "In my capacity as England captain and as a senior player at Yorkshire, I feel compelled to address the current situation that has consumed the sport and YCCC.

"I just want the sport to be a place where everyone is enjoying it for the beautiful game it is and feels equal and safe. It hurts knowing this has happened at YCCC so close to home. It's my club that I care passionately about it. I've spent a lot of time reflecting. There is no debate about racism, no one side or other. It is simply intolerable.

"These events have fractured our game and torn lives apart. We must now recover and come back together as fans, players, media, and those who work within cricket. We have an opportunity to make the sport I love better for everyone."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England batsman Rob Key says Yorkshire County Cricket Club have dealt with the Azeem Rafiq racism case 'terribly' Former England batsman Rob Key says Yorkshire County Cricket Club have dealt with the Azeem Rafiq racism case 'terribly'

Root, who has come through the Yorkshire age-groups and academy, said he wanted to "see change and actions" from Yorkshire and he will reach out to new chairman Lord Patel.

Patel apologised to Rafiq on Monday over the county's "flawed" 12-month investigation into his racism and bullying allegations and revealed that Yorkshire had settled a separate employment tribunal with the former player.

Rafiq, who played at Yorkshire across two spells between 2008 and 2018, first made his allegations in a September 2020 interview with ESPNcricinfo, stating that "deep-rooted" racism at Yorkshire had left him "close to committing suicide".

He is due to give evidence to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the UK government said it is ready to "step in" if Yorkshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board do not take "real action" following the Rafiq case.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The new chair of Yorkshire county cricket club, Lord Kamlesh Patel, has apologised to Azeem Rafiq for the club's handling of his racism case and praised him for speaking out about his experiences at the club The new chair of Yorkshire county cricket club, Lord Kamlesh Patel, has apologised to Azeem Rafiq for the club's handling of his racism case and praised him for speaking out about his experiences at the club

Root said that racism and discrimination were problems that extended beyond both Yorkshire and the world of cricket, and invited everybody to play their part in conquering it.

"We have to find a way to move forward and make sure this never happens again. In my opinion, this is a societal issue and needs addressing further afield than just cricket," Root added.

"That being said, we, as a sport, all have to do more. How can we all help shape things moving forward positively? What can everyone from myself, the ECB, counties, players, officials and others in the sport do to improve the state of the game? I certainly don't have all the answers, but I think we need to educate more and earlier; we must call it out straight away and have our eyes and ears open more."