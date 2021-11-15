England's Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali named in ICC T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Moeen Ali (l) and Jos Buttler (r) were named in the ICC T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

England's Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali have been picked in the official ICC T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Three Australian stars were named after winning the competition but there were no India players after their group-stage exit.

Despite reaching the final, the Black Caps only have one representative in the XI, with two from both Sri Lanka and South Africa and one Pakistan player rounding off the side.

The full team is: David Warner, Jos Buttler, Babar Azam, Charith Asalanka, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje, Josh Hazlewood. 12th man: Shaheen Shah Afridi.

What a moment for #Australia!



Glenn Maxwell's switch-hit sealing their first #T20WorldCup title and sparking wild celebrations.



Congratulations to Aaron Finch's side on a deserved win.



📺 Reaction 👉 https://t.co/17PpNgrwUC

📱 Blog 👉 https://t.co/ILqxyrMx3a pic.twitter.com/27iTCPuQ1p — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 14, 2021

Opening batter Buttler and all-rounder Moeen were the two star performers for Chris Silverwood's side throughout the tournament.

Buttler scored 269 runs, the fourth highest in the tournament, at an average of 89.66.

Team-mate Moeen averaged 46, including a fluent 51 not out from 37 balls to anchor England's total in the semis, and although spinner Adil Rashid took more wickets with nine, Moeen's seven came at an average of 11 and an economy rate of 5.50 - both team-leading totals.

Of the tournament's top five run-scorers - Babar, Warner, Mohammad Rizwan, Buttler and Asalanka respectively, only Rizwan misses out from the team's top order.

Similarly, four of the competition's highest wicket-takers make the team, with only Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan missing out from the top five of Hasaranga, Zampa, Boult, Shakib and Hazlewood respectively.

💬I can't believe people wrote him off a few weeks ago, saying he was done. That's when he plays his best cricket, it was almost like poking a bear!💬#Australia captain @AaronFinch5 praises opening partner David Warner, named player of the tournament at the #T20WorldCup 💪 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 15, 2021

Bishop: Rizwan unfortunate to miss out

Commentator and former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, part of the selection panel, said Rizwan was unlucky not to make the side after scoring 281 runs, including three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25.

Bishop said: "The top three in the order were so outstanding that we could not leave any of them out. Notable absentees include Rizwan, who was simply outstanding and courageous in his performance.

"However, we could not fit him into the team too far outside of the opening position where he is most suited and successful, nor ahead of those selected."

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was another contender, perhaps, with his two fifties including an unbeaten 77 from 50 balls in the final as his side beat New Zealand by eight wickets.

Namibia all-rounder David Wiese also played some impressive knocks for the debutants, while Shaheen may be disappointed at being 12th man after his excellent tournament (seven wickets at 24.14, with an economy of 7.04) - although at 21, he has many more T20 World Cups ahead of him.