Azeem Rafiq: ECB chief Tom Harrison says English cricket close to 'emergency' over diversity issues

Tom Harrison vowed to transform English cricket 'very quickly'

English cricket is close to an emergency over its failure to address diversity issues, says ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

Harrison was quizzed by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday shortly after former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq's harrowing account of racial slurs at the club which had left him feeling "isolated and humiliated".

Yorkshire's response to an independent report into Rafiq's allegations attracted widespread criticism and led the ECB to suspend Yorkshire as a host for international games while the club also lost key sponsors.

Harrison told the panel the handling of the report "speaks to institutional racism."

"We've been aware of the importance of this agenda - not just racism, but diversity and equity," said Harrison.

"What we've struggled with is getting our first-class game to wake up.

"If we're not in an emergency, we're approaching one."

Harrison commended Rafiq's "bravery" in speaking out about his treatment at Yorkshire.

"We need to start to look at dressing room culture throughout the country," he said. "There's a huge effort on this from the ECB but it takes time to trickle through."

Rafiq, who was born in Pakistan but raised in Barnsley and captained England's under-19 side, earlier told panel members he would not want his son "anywhere near cricket" after his own experiences of racism.

Asked about the perception of English cricket and the damage the allegations of racism caused, Harrison said: "I'd say please understand that we're really sorry for the experiences you may have been through trying to experience cricket in this country.

"We know we may have let you down. We'll fix it fast. We know the survival of our sport depends on it. We'll transform this game very quickly."

Hutton: ECB should have led investigation into Rafiq allegations

Former Yorkshire chair Roger Hutton said he had been blocked from removing former chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon from the board because the Colin Graves Trust vetoed it.

Rafiq described how Moxon, who is currently signed off sick with a stress-related illness, "got me in a room and literally ripped shreds off me" on his return to the club after the stillbirth of his son.

Later, he said an official complaint about bullying in 2017 directly led to his subsequent release, for fear that he may continue to raise issues around his treatment.

Rafiq also revisited longstanding grievances against Arthur, and Hutton said he wanted to remove the pair "as a consequence of the failure to understand the gravity of the situation [regarding Rafiq] and failing to apologise, and particularly for their failings and to move on the recommendations".

He said it was "wrong" that a major creditor like the Trust should have the power to veto board decisions.

Hutton welcomed the involvement of the DCMS committee in the situation at Yorkshire, and added: "I do worry what would have happened if it hadn't."

Hutton said in his view the ECB could and should have led the investigation into Rafiq's allegations, rather than leave it to Yorkshire.

"In my view the ECB did have the discretion to investigate," he said.

"Any member of the ECB could have started that complaint, as they have just done with Essex at the moment. I think the investigation would have been far more satisfactory."

However, Harrison appeared to refute Hutton's suggestion, saying Yorkshire "were very clear they wanted to run this investigation themselves".

Meena Botros, director of legal and integrity at the ECB, said Yorkshire had only asked the ECB if it would like to put someone on the panel which would assess the investigation team's findings.

Harrison said: "The reason why Yorkshire were allowed to undergo this investigation is because - up to that point - it was fairly normal practice for first-class counties to run their own regulatory process.

"We have learned lessons through this process."