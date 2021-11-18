Azeem Rafiq apologises for antisemitic comments made in 2011 message exchange

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq - who has exposed a racism scandal within the game - has apologised for antisemitic messages he sent another player in 2011 Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq - who has exposed a racism scandal within the game - has apologised for antisemitic messages he sent another player in 2011

Azeem Rafiq has apologised for making antisemitic comments in a message exchange with another cricketer in 2011.

The ex-Yorkshire player, who has been the principal whistleblower in the ongoing scrutiny of racism in the English game, admitted making the remarks after evidence was revealed by The Times on Thursday.

Rafiq said he was "ashamed of this exchange" while saying sorry to the Jewish community "and everyone who is rightly offended by this" but insists he is a different person today.

Rafiq said: "I was sent an image of this exchange from early 2011 today (Thursday). I have gone back to check my account and it is me. I have absolutely no excuses.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azeem Rafiq says his fight against racism is more important than anything he achieved on the pitch as a player Azeem Rafiq says his fight against racism is more important than anything he achieved on the pitch as a player

"I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence. I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today.

"I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight MP believes the governance in the game must be reformed, following Azeem Rafiq's emotional testimony about his experiences of racism at Yorkshire DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight MP believes the governance in the game must be reformed, following Azeem Rafiq's emotional testimony about his experiences of racism at Yorkshire

The Times included a screen capture of the message exchange between Rafiq and the former Leicestershire cricketer Ateeq Javid, and reported that its "sources believe they are discussing another Asian cricketer, at the time playing for Derbyshire, whom they seem to accuse of being reluctant to spend money on a meal out".

While giving evidence to the DCMS select committee hearing into racism at Yorkshire CCC on Tuesday, an emotional Rafiq insisted "racism is not banter" but also conceded he "wasn't perfect" himself during his career.

The chairs of the 18 first-class counties will meet with representatives from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Professional Cricketers' Association on Friday to discuss equality, diversity and inclusion within the English game.

First-class counties are being asked to sign up to a 12-point action plan to improve the situation within the game after Azeem Rafiq's evidence on Tuesday in front of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee.

There is a feeling certain counties remain a long way behind in terms of action plans for children and the continuing lack of diversity within coaching teams and boardrooms that needs to improve rapidly.

Counties who do not meet certain expectations within the 12-point plan risk having their ECB funding reduced. It is understood the role of the ECB chair and the position of Tom Harrison, the chief executive, will not be discussed during the meeting at the Oval.