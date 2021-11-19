AB de Villiers: Former South Africa captain announces retirement from all forms of cricket

AB de Villiers made 420 appearances for South Africa across all formats

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

De Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 but remained active in various franchise T20 competitions around the world.

The 37-year-old, who captained South Africa in all formats across his 420 international appearances, earlier this year entered discussions over a possible return for the T20 World Cup, but ultimately decided that his retirement would remain final.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket," De Villiers wrote on Twitter.

Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021

"Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

"That's the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I've had my time."

