The Ashes: Joe Root and Dawid Malan fight back for England with unbroken 159-run stand in Brisbane

Joe Root finished unbeaten on 86 after sharing an unbroken 159-run stand with Dawid Malan

Joe Root and Dawid Malan led the England fightback on day three of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba.

After Australia extended their first-innings lead to 278 in the morning session, courtesy of Travis Head's 152, the pair came together midway through the afternoon and were still together at stumps, putting on an unbroken 159 for the third wicket as England closed on 220-2, trailing by 58.

Root finished 86 not out, 14 runs shy of a first century on Australian soil, and set a new England record for most Test runs in a calendar year, while Dawid Malan is unbeaten on 80 going into day four.

The home side remain firm favourites to go 1-0 up in the five-match series but a much-improved batting effort second time around has given England a glimmer of hope.

Malan made 80no as England gave themselves hope at The Gabba

The day began with the home side on 343-7, a lead just shy of 200 and they continued to pile on the pain for England as Head and Mitchell Starc (35) quickly stretched their partnership to 85 before Chris Woakes (2-76) had the latter caught in the deep just before drinks.

Head sustained his attack and had some help from Nathan Lyon (15) before Mark Wood (3-85) dismissed the pair in a fiery spell, bowling Head with yorker to wrap up the innings.

That left England's openers with a challenging eight-over spell to negotiate before lunch and although Rory Burns needed a review to overturn an lbw decision against Starc to avoid a pair, they got through unscathed.

There was no such luck after the interval, though, as Pat Cummins (1-43) got the ball to rear up from back of a length and take the glove of Burns (13) on the way through to Alex Carey in the first over back.

Pat Cummins removed Rory Burns in the first over after lunch

Haseeb Hameed (27) had looked solid again and moved into 20s for the second time in the game but once more he was unable to go on, strangled down the legside off Starc (1-60) to leave England 61-2 and bring Root to the crease.

Like Burns, the England skipper was on a pair but was soon off the mark and after spending a few overs to get to grips with the conditions, he was soon showing the same rhythm and flow that have been hallmarks of his peerless batting this year.

Malan was also warming to his task, driving beautifully through the covers on a number of occasions, as England progressed to 107-2 at tea.

The runs kept coming in the evening session, Root happily sweeping Lyon as the off-spinner bowled a prolonged spell in search of his 400th Test wicket.

Root has set a new England record for most Test runs in a calendar year

A 51st Test half-century for Root came up from 80 deliveries with another swept four while Malan's eighth, from 121 balls, arrived a couple of overs later with both men looking increasingly comfortable against an ageing ball and tiring attack.

Australia tried everything to find the breakthrough with Cameron Green bowling a testing spell of short bowling and Marnus Labuschagne bowled three overs of his part-time leg-spin but surprisingly Josh Hazlewood, who remained on the field throughout, sent down only eight overs and none after tea, inviting speculation that the seamer may be carrying an injury.

Root and Malan carried on regardless and turned their century stand into a 150-run partnership; a miscued pull shot from Malan off Cummins, that dropped just short of Marcus Harris at backward square leg, a rare nervy moment for the batting side.

With stumps looming, England's focus turned from scoring runs to ensuring the set pair were still there overnight and after a largely nerveless last few overs, there was one final scare for the tourists as Root flirted with the last ball of the day from Green and came perilously close to feathering behind.

The captain survived, though, and will look to start again with Malan on day four as England aim to reach parity and then set about building a lead to put the pressure back on Australia.