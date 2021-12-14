Sportscotland's independent review of racism in Scottish cricket will get under way in January

Cricket Scotland has been accused of being "institutionally racist"

Sportscotland has announced its team of independent experts who will carry out a full review of racism within Scottish cricket, beginning next month.

The review, which was announced by Scotland's national agency for sport, sportscotland, will be led by equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) experts Plan4Sport, and comes after the country's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq - in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News - claimed Cricket Scotland is "institutionally racist".

Working alongside Plan4Sport managing director Louise Tideswell on the review are: British Council head of EDI Dr Fiona Bartels-Ellis OBE, former EFL head of inclusion Aneel Javed, Sharon Girling OBE, Lucy Faulkner, Chris Gibbons and Tunde Banjoko OBE.

The review will include in-depth consultation and engagement with individuals and organisations at all levels of Scottish cricket, along with the creation of a confidential space for individuals to share their personal experiences, with follow-up support provided.

A comprehensive review of existing Cricket Scotland policies and procedures in line with EDI best practice will be undertaken, as well as the production of a full public report with associated recommendations for Cricket Scotland to address, held to account by sportscotland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland's all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq says he was treated differently to his team-mates due to the colour of his skin. Cricket Scotland says it will thoroughly investigate and deal with allegations of racism or harassment.

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: "Racism and discrimination of any kind must never be tolerated in sport and we are committed to playing our part in tackling issues where they exist. That is why it is vital a full independent investigation is carried out into racism in Scottish cricket.

"This will be a difficult time for many connected with the sport, but it is important that we all take the time to listen to what is said, and more importantly, to take steps to make things right. This will not happen overnight but in time I hope that the sport can heal, and that together, we can help rebuild trust.

"Plan4Sport has vast experience in this area and bring with them a diverse and skilled team of specialists, who will deal with this review with the highest level of professionalism, independence, empathy, integrity and compassion. They will have the full support of everyone at sportscotland as they carry out this independent review."

Qasim Sheikh says he has been accused of ‘jumping on the bandwagon’ when making claims of racism

President of Cricket Scotland, Sue Strachan, added: "Cricket Scotland and its Regional Associations, The Cricket Scotland Match Officials and Umpires Association(CSMOA) and the Scottish Cricketers Association(SCA) are fully committed to engaging with Plan4Sport and sportscotland to assist this independent review. We will make change where it is required in order to ensure that there is no place for racism or discrimination within cricket in Scotland."

Cricket has been engulfed in a racism scandal initially prompted by allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, who spoke about his experiences of racism at former county Yorkshire.

Off-spinner Majid Haq took 88 wickets in a total of 75 ODI and T20I appearances for Scotland

Rafiq told a parliament select committee that English cricket is "institutionally" racist.

Cricket Scotland told Sky Sports News last month it would thoroughly investigate and deal with any allegations of racism or harassment but would not discuss individual cases.

People can register their interest in taking part in the consultation groups that will form part of the review via this confidential email address here: cricketreview@sportscotland.org.uk