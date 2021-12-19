The Ashes: Second test hit by coronavirus scare as two media members test positive for Covid-19

Two members of the media test positive for Covid-19 at the Adelaide Oval

The second Ashes Test was hit by another coronavirus scare after two members of the media tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

It is understood the two individuals were working for separate broadcast organisations at the Adelaide Oval with one of them from the UK media.

News of the first positive test came to light ahead of the fourth day's play with the person concerned understood to have conducted an interview with England batter Dawid Malan on Saturday.

Malan was not deemed a close contact as the interview took place outside, was social distanced and the individual was wearing a mask.

Dawid Malan (left) top-scored for England in their first innings

A statement from the Adelaide Oval read: "We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive Covid result as part of their scheduled testing.

"SA Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person's close contacts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England bowler Steven Finn expects England will need to bat out four sessions in order to save the second Ashes Test in Adelaide. Former England bowler Steven Finn expects England will need to bat out four sessions in order to save the second Ashes Test in Adelaide.

"In accordance with our pre-planning we are undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required."

Reports of a second positive test from a person working in a separate part of the ground were confirmed later in the day. Other members of the media were required to undergo further testing as a result of the two cases.

The developments occurred after Australia captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the match ahead of the first day's play having been deemed a close contact of a positive coronavirus case.