Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
Ashes Stats: 4,000 days and counting for England as the wait for a Test win in Australia goes on
Australia are 2-0 up in the five-match Ashes series after a thumping win over England in Adelaide; Sky Cricket stats man Benedict Bermange has all the key numbers with history suggesting it is game over for the tourists in terms of regaining the urn
Last Updated: 20/12/21 11:20am
Australia have clinched victory in the second Ashes Test and Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has all the key stats from day five in Adelaide, featuring Joe Root, Jos Buttler and... Colin Firth?!
Monday marks 4,000 days since England last won a Test in Australia. Back then, Warner, Cummins and Root were yet to play Test cricket, Steve Smith was a leg-spinner, and 'The King's Speech' was the top-grossing film in the UK.
Only one side has ever come back from 2-0 down to win a Test series. That was Don Bradman's 1936/37 Australia side, who lost at Brisbane and Sydney, before winning at Melbourne, Adelaide and Melbourne again.
Jos Buttler's innings had the sixth-lowest strike rate for anyone scoring at least 20 runs in a Test innings in history - where balls faced data is known:
Lowest strike-rate in Test innings (min. 20 runs)
|Strike-rate
|Score
|Player
|Team
|Against
|Venue
|Season
|8.96
|20
|Hanif Mohammad
|Pakistan
|England
|Lord's
|1954
|10.24
|25
|HM Amla
|South Africa
|India
|Delhi
|2015/16
|11.79
|40
|HL Collins
|Australia
|England
|Manchester
|1921
|12.18
|24
|HL Collins
|Australia
|England
|Lord's
|1926
|12.34
|29no
|RC Russell
|England
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|1995/96
|12.56
|26
|JC Buttler
|England
|Australia
|Adelaide
|2021/22
The last player before Buttler to be dismissed hit wicket in the fourth innings of a Test was Shane Warne - for 42 in the memorable 2005 Edgbaston Test.
This was Joe Root's 23rd defeat as England captain, setting a new record:
Most defeats an England Test captain
|Captain
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|JE Root
|58
|27
|23
|8
|AN Cook
|59
|24
|22
|13
|MA Atherton
|54
|13
|21
|20
|DI Gower
|32
|5
|18
|9