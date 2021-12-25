Ray Illingworth: Former England captain dies aged 89

Former cricketer Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89, his former club Yorkshire confirmed

Illingworth, who led England to a Test series victory over Australia down under in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer.

Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 Test runs at an average of 23.24 and claimed 122 wickets at 31.20.

He captained England 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.

We are deeply saddened to learn that Ray Illingworth has passed away.



"Our thoughts are with Ray's family and the wider Yorkshire family who held Ray so dear to their hearts."

Illingworth was the chairman of selectors for England between 1993 and 1996, and coached them in 1995-96.