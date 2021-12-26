Ashes Stats: Pat Cummins reaches a home century as James Anderson matches Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting

Pat Cummins took his 100th Test wicket on home soil to get the ball rolling for Australia at the MCG

Sky Cricket number-cruncher Benedict Bermange has all the key stats after Australia buck their own trend on yet another difficult day for England in this Ashes series...

Australia won the toss and chose to field. They had chosen to bat in each of the last 19 home Tests in which they had won the toss.

James Anderson is playing his 168th Test, putting him in a tie for second place in the list of the most-capped Test cricketers:

Most capped Test cricketers Player Team Test Sachin Tendulkar India 200 Steve Waugh Australia 168 Ricky Ponting Australia 168 James Anderson England 168 Jacques Kallis South Africa 166

Pat Cummins' dismissal of Haseeb Hameed was his 100th Test wicket in Australia, the 20th bowler to take that many.

Scott Boland, 32, became Australia's oldest specialist fast bowling Test debutant since Geoff Noblet, who played his first Test against South Africa at Port Elizabeth in March 1950 when he was 33 years 170 days old.

Joe Root started the Test with a Test batting average of 50.01587. He was dismissed for exactly 50, meaning his average decreased to 50.01578.

It was his ninth score of at least 50 in Australia without a century, which equalled Bruce Laird's record. He is still two short of the most 50s by any player in a visiting country without converting any to a century:

Most 50s without a hundred in a visiting country Player Team In 50s Javed Miandad Pakistan India 11 Joe Root England Australia 9 MS Dhoni India England 8 Tom Hayward England Australia 8 Nasser Hussain England Australia 8 Monty Noble Australia England 8

When he reached 27 in his innings though, he set a new record for the most runs by a Test captain in a calendar year, surpassing Graeme Smith's 1656 runs for South Africa in 2008. However, Root needs 109 runs in his second innings to surpass Mohammad Yousuf's all-time record of 1788 runs in Test cricket in a calendar year, set in 2006.