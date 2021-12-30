The Ashes: Jimmy Anderson says England must restore pride in fourth Test against Australia

Jimmy Anderson has backed England to respond to their disappointment of losing The Ashes series

Jimmy Anderson says England need to "restore some pride" in the fourth Test in Sydney, with Australia having already retained The Ashes after taking a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

There have been calls for head coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root to step down following the tourists' dismal showing in Melbourne which included a collapse to 68 all out in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test as they recorded an innings-and-14-run loss to Australia.

Preparations for the fourth Test have been hit by Silverwood having to isolate due to positive coronavirus tests being returned within the England touring party.

The England boss has been forced into quarantine for 10 days, while three other coaching staff members are also in isolation.

Anderson has performed well despite England's poor showing in The Ashes

Anderson has been one of England's standout performers in the series and took 4-33 from his 23 overs, including 10 maidens, as England bowled Australia out for 267 on day two of the third Test.

He said: "We have to restore some pride and try and compete - that's our main focus as players. We have to block out what's happening off the field and focus on the fourth and fifth Tests.

"It can be difficult at times, especially for guys experiencing the Ashes for the first time who are not that experienced with Test cricket and touring.

"That's where the more senior players come in, we have to try and rally round, make sure everyone is in a good place and a good headspace."

Anderson rises to fifth in Test bowling rankings

Anderson has moved up three places to fifth in the latest update to the ICC Test bowling rankings.

The 39-year-old has leapfrogged New Zealand's Neil Wagner, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazlewood after his excellent performance in Melbourne.

Australia captain Pat Cummins remains top of the rankings, followed by India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Pakistan paceman Shaheen Afridi, New Zealand seamer Tim Southee and then Anderson.

Monty Panesar says Anderson produced another brilliant bowling performance at the MCG but criticised England's fragility with the bat

Anderson is up there with Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic as one of the world's best sportsmen, according to former England spinner Monty Panesar.

"Anderson was just magnificent," Panesar told Sky Sports News after day two of the MCG Test.

"His performances are really up there with great sportsmen right now like Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, (Novak) Djokovic with the tennis.

"Anderson is right up there with these kind of stars. That was a brilliant bowling performance. We probably won't see again another England bowler like that."

Jonathan Trott says Joe Root has earned the right to decide his own future, and urges England to stick with both him and head coach Chris Silverwood

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has supported Root to continue as the team's Test skipper despite their humiliating Ashes capitulation.

Root, who was reluctant to discuss the long-term future of his captaincy after the Ashes defeat in the third Test, has not won any of his three Ashes series in charge.

The 30-year-old has also suffered a record nine defeats in 2021 as captain.

Asked if the England team would support Root's continuation as skipper, Woakes said: "Absolutely. It's clear that the captaincy isn't having an effect on his batting, which a lot of the time with captains can be the case."

Root has proved a virtual lone hand with the bat and, after scoring 50 and 28 in Melbourne, he finishes the calendar year with 1,708 runs - the third-highest after Mohammad Yousuf (1,788) and Viv Richards (1,710).

"The fact that he's scoring the runs he is, is great for the team," Woakes added. "It would be great if we could help him out with that and build some partnerships with him, and score a few more runs around him.

"But Joe is a great cricketer, he's got a great cricket brain. I think his record as England captain is pretty good, as far as I'm aware. I definitely feel like Joe will continue."