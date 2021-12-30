England cleared to travel to Sydney for fourth Ashes Test after PCR tests come back negative

Australia have an unassailable 3-0 in lead in the series ahead of fourth Test

England's cricketers have returned negative PCR tests, allowing the team to travel to Sydney for the fourth Ashes Test;

The squad will now fly to Sydney ahead of the Test, starting on January 5, but will do so without the coaches and families who had previously tested positive for Covid-19. They will continue to isolate in Melbourne.

England head coach Chris Silverwood is among those isolating in Melbourne until the end of next week and missing the fourth Test after one of his family members tested positive for the virus.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after taking a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain says some of the decisions made by England head coach Chris Silverwood and captain Joe Root on the Ashes tour have been shocking

England recorded seven positive cases - three support staff and four family members - after a PCR testing regime was implemented on December 27, during the third Test match.

The three other England coaching staff members currently isolating and unable to make the trip to Sydney along with Silverwood are bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel and fitness consultant Darren Veness.

Both teams were booked to fly to Sydney on a chartered flight on Friday morning.

Monty Panesar believes Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart could replace England head coach Chris Silverwood if the ECB decide to make a change.

England have now lost nine and won just one of their previous 12 Test matches, with Silverwood coming under increased scrutiny as head coach and national selector.

Assistant coach Graham Thorpe will lead England in Sydney.

Match referee David Boon will also miss the fourth Test having contracted the virus, another cause for concern, with his absence confirmed just as a Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers was called off at the eleventh hour following a confirmed case.