The Ashes: Mark Wood wants Stuart Broad vs David Warner-style battle with Marnus Labuschagne

Mark Wood had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind late on day one at the SCG

Mark Wood wants to replicate the Stuart Broad versus David Warner battles with Marnus Labuschagne after dismissing the world No 1 Test batter for the second time in 11 balls across two Test matches.

The England fast bowler had Labuschagne caught behind late on day one of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after removing the Australia No 3 cheaply in Melbourne, while Broad removed Warner for the 13th time in Tests earlier in the day.

Wood also accounted for Steve Smith during the series opener at The Gabba with his ability to consistently clock 90mph troubling Australia's premier batters throughout the series.

"You want to try and test yourself against the best players," he said.

"I've been slightly frustrated myself because I'm bowling well and haven't got the amount of wickets I'd like. But if you get big wickets like those guys, certainly it makes you very happy.

"Thankfully I made Marnus play that ball - it wasn't an easy leave ball - and he managed to edge it, which doesn't often happen. I'm pleased I've managed to get him a couple of times now. I'd love to have a Broad vs Warner thing."

Labuschagne is the No 1-ranked Test batter in the world

Sky Sports pundit and former England captain Michael Atherton was fulsome in his praise of Wood and believes the paceman is a real point of difference for the tourists' attack.

"I am so impressed with Mark Wood," he said. "He has only got six wickets in the series but there have been three big ones. He has had Labuschagne twice and Smith once and England look a better attack for his pace.

"If you have a bowler who you think can shake the opposition up a bit, that is a big advantage."

Meanwhile, Wood praised Broad's ability to crack "tough nut" Warner as England's bowlers fought hard at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Just 46.5 overs were possible amid multiple rain delays at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but by keeping the hosts to 126-3, England were able to reflect on perhaps their best day yet in a mostly miserable tour.

That is set against a fairly low bar but, after losing the toss and being asked to bowl first on a pitch that offered only gentle assistance, this was a show of much-needed resilience.

James Anderson dismissed Marcus Harris late in the day and Wood put the icing on the cake when he followed up with the scalp of Labuschagne, but it was Broad who got things going.

Stuart Broad has now dismissed David Warner on 13 occasions in Test cricket

He picked off Warner, fending to second slip to revive and continue one of the most enduring sub-plots between these two sides.

"Either Warner gets runs or Stuart gets him out," was Wood's pithy summary.

"Dave is a quality player, one I've found a tough nut to crack this tour. It's felt like we've bowled well at him but he's managed to keep it out and score whenever we've missed our spot. That's what good players do.

"So he has been a tough nut to crack and I'm really glad that Stuart got that wicket - we needed it to get us going. That got the ball rolling and I feel like we really stepped up after that."

Warner admitted before the match that England's decision to omit Broad from two of the first three matches had come as a surprise to him.

Broad was short of his best when he did play in Adelaide but was also desperately close to dismissing the left-hander lbw with the very first ball he bowled at him.

With the Ashes safely secured and scores of 94 and 95 in his pocket so far, Warner was in playful mode as he reflected on the long-running battle.

"I really enjoy giving you guys a good story, which is fantastic and it builds up the game," he said.

"Me and Broady love it when we're out there. It's good fun, good funny banter. (On Wednesday) I tried to drive the ball too straight, that was my disappointment, but it's awesome to see Broady back out there.

"He's a world-class bowler. Him and Jimmy Anderson bowling at us is great. Obviously, they would have been disappointed with some of these Test matches, not playing together, but that's for their selection panel. It's great to come up against the world's best from England."