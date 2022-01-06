The Ashes: Jonny Bairstow hundred lifts England after familiar top-order collapse in Sydney

Jonny Bairstow led England's fightback in Sydney with an unbeaten 103

Jonny Bairstow's century lead an England fightback after another dismal top-order collapse but Australia remain well on top after day three of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Bairstow (103no from 140 balls) clinched England's first century in this Ashes series in the final over of the day by carving Pat Cummins for four as the tourists closed on to trail Australia by 158 runs having earlier crumbled to 36-4.

Bairstow - whose ton was his seventh in Test cricket and first since 2018 - and Ben Stokes (66) put on 128 for the fifth wicket having joined forces in that sobering morning session

Stokes and Jos Buttler (0) fell in quick succession in the final session to leave England 173-6 and in grave danger of failing to reach the follow-on target of 217, with Australia having piled on 416-8 across the first two days.

But Bairstow found another fine ally in the adventurous Mark Wood (39 off 41), who smashed Australia captain Pat Cummins for three sixes during a seventh-wicket stand of 72 from as many deliveries.

Ben Stokes made 66 as he battled through a side issue - and had a massive slice of fortune on 16...

That was in stark contrast to earlier in the day with England at one stage going 70 deliveries without scoring a run, during which time Scott Boland bowled Zak Crawley (18) and had Joe Root caught at second slip for a duck before Cameron Green had Dawid Malan (3) pouched at leg slip.

England - who had seen Haseeb Hameed bowled through the gate for six by Mitchell Starc once play began a couple of hours late due to persistent drizzle - were in absolute disarray in Sydney.

More to follow.