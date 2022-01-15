The Ashes: Another batting slump leaves England in trouble despite late wickets in Hobart

Rory Burns was run out without scoring as England were bowled out cheaply again in Hobart

England face a battle to avoid another Ashes defeat after their latest batting slump despite late wickets giving them a glimmer of hope in the fifth Test.

Having bowled Australia out for 303 just under an hour in on day two in Hobart, England found themselves back out in the field for the last hour and 25 minutes of the third session after succumbing to 188 all out in 47.4 overs to give up a first-innings deficit of 115.

Pat Cummins claimed 4-45 and Mitchell Starc 3-53 as the hosts made regular breakthroughs with only Chris Woakes (36) and Joe Root (34) getting as far as 30 despite a number of players making starts.

Fifth Ashes Test, Day Two Australia close on 37-3, a lead of 152, in Hobart

Steve Smith (17no), Scott Boland (3no)

Stuart Broad becomes England's leading Ashes wicket-taker

England bowled out for 188 in 47.4 overs

Pat Cummins (4-45), Mitchell Starc (3-53)

Australia 303 all out in their first innings

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner in the first over of Australia's second innings, the Aussie opener bagging a pair, to become England leading wicket-taker in Ashes cricket, overtaking Sir Ian Botham, and when Woakes removed Marnus Labuschagne it was 5-2.

That became 33-3 when Mark Wood had Usman Khawaja caught behind with a fearsome delivery but Steve Smith (17no) and Scott Boland (3no) stood firm to get through to stumps as Australia reached 37-3, a lead of 152.

What's next?

England Women begin their bid to regain the Ashes on January 20 with the first of three T20 internationals. The white-ball matches are followed by a standalone Test match and then three one-day internationals.

England last won the Ashes in 2014, with holders Australia's triumphs in England in 2015 and 2019 sandwiching a drawn series in Australia in 2017.