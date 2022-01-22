Women's Ashes: Rain washes out England's second T20 international against Australia in Adelaide

The second Women's Ashes T20 was abandoned with just 25 balls possible in Adelaide on Saturday due to rain

​​Rain wrecked the second T20 international of the multi-format Women's Ashes series with just 25 balls possible in Adelaide on Saturday.

The game had been cut to 14 overs a side after an initial shower and the players were then taken from the field 4.1 overs into the reduced match after further wet weather, with the fixture subsequently abandoned.

England had reached 25-0 after being inserted by Australia, with Danni Wyatt 14 not out and opening partner Tammy Beaumont unbeaten on six.

England had handed a debut to off-spinner Charlie Dean, in place of batter Maia Bouchier

Australia and England picked up one point apiece from the washout, meaning the hosts and trophy holders lead 3-1 having won Thursday's opening game at the same venue by nine wickets following a superb all-round performance from Tahlia McGrath.

McGrath claimed three wickets as England posted 169-4 from their 20 overs, before hitting 13 fours and a six in an unbeaten 91 from 49 deliveries to take Australia to victory with 18 balls to spare.

The third and final T20 will be held at Adelaide on Sunday (3.10am GMT), before the sides meet in a standalone Test match in Canberra (January 27-30) and then three one-day internationals (February 3, 6 and 8), with the first 50-over game in Canberra and the final two in Melbourne.

Danni Wyatt scored an unbeaten 14 from 12 deliveries before the second T20 international was abandoned

Wyatt top-scored for England on Thursday with 70 from 54 deliveries and she struck two fours during the short amount of action on Saturday.

England handed a T20 international debut to off-spinner Charlie Dean - the 21-year-old, who took 10 wickets in five ODIs against New Zealand at home last summer, replacing batter Maia Bouchier as the tourists went in with an extra bowling option in their XI.

The game also marked the 50th in T20 international cricket for England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who is top of the bowling rankings in the format.

Australia were missing fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck due to a right foot injury, with Darcie Brown - the third-highest wicket-taker in this season's Women's Big Bash League - stepping in.

England are aiming to win their first Women's Ashes series since 2014, with Australia victorious in the 2015 and 2019 series and the 2017 contest ending in an 8-8 draw.

What's next?

The T20 portion of the series concludes on Sunday with the third T20 in Adelaide (3.10am GMT), before the sides play one Test match and three one-day internationals.

