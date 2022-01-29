Women's Ashes: England fightback halted by rain in Canberra on day three of only Test

Katherine Brunt struck twice early in Australia's second innings before the rain arrived

Heather Knight made a career-best 168 not out and Katherine Brunt took two early wickets before rain halted England's fightback on day three of the Women's Ashes Test.

Only 23.4 overs were possible after the tourists' fine start in Canberra saw Knight and Sophie Ecclestone (34) complete a 100-run partnership for the ninth wicket as England, having been 120-6 at tea on day two, reached 297 before they were finally bowled out.

That gave Australia a first-innings lead of 40 but Brunt (2-4) struck three balls into their second innings to dismiss Alyssa Healy, the opener bagging a pair in the match, and removed Rachael Haynes (4) to claim her 50th Test wicket and leave the home side 12-2.

Just one more ball was possible before the rain arrived and the umpires took the players off a couple of minutes before the scheduled lunch break with Australia leading by 52 runs.

Women's Ashes Test - day three Australia close on 12-2, a lead of 52, in Canberra

Katherine Brunt (2-4) removes Alyssa Healy (0), Rachael Haynes (4)

England bowled out for 297 to trail by 40 on first innings

Heather Knight finishes unbeaten on career-best 168

Knight shared 100-run stand with Sophie Ecclestone (34)

Rain means only 23.4 overs possible in the day

With no let-up in the rain, play was finally abandoned at 4.15pm local time and with just one day remaining, the match looks destined to end in a draw.

England began the day on 235-8, still trailing by 102, but with Knight still at the crease, maintained hopes of getting significantly closer to Australia's first innings 337-9 declared.

They were given a helping hand in the first over of the morning as Ecclestone edged Ellyse Perry towards the slips and Meg Lanning shelled the chance with Beth Mooney diving across in front of her from second.

England captain Heather Knight finished unbeaten on a career-best 168

Knight got going in the next over with a glorious cover drive and brought up her 150 from 274 balls with a slog-sweep for four off Jess Jonassen soon afterwards.

Ecclestone was dropped again in the next over, Lanning diving to her right after Tahlia McGrath found the edge but the skipper put down a tough one-handed chance, and that enabled the partnership to reach three figures six balls later.

Australia got Ecclestone with the next delivery though, lbw to McGrath (1-35), and after Knight surpassed her previous Test best of 157, Kate Cross (11) - who was dropped by Healy off Alana King - was the last wicket to fall, caught at long leg off Perry (3-57).

Live Pakistan Super League Live on

England were right back in it but, in a game they realistically need to win if they are to regain the Ashes, needed early wickets and Brunt delivered.

The 36-year-old seamer produced a beauty third ball, drawing Healy to play with a delivery that pitched on an off stump line before swinging away late to take the edge through to Amy Jones. The Australia wicketkeeper-batter departed for her second duck of the match.

Four overs later, Brunt had another, her seventh of the match, courtesy of a smart grab by Tammy Beaumont at short leg after an inside edge onto pad from Rachael Haynes.

Tammy Beaumont took a good catch at short leg to remove Rachael Haynes

Perry (0no) came out to join Beth Mooney (7no) but faced just one ball before the rain was deemed too heavy to continue by the umpires. It continued to fall throughout the afternoon before play was abandoned for the day a little over an hour and a half after tea was taken.

The teams will have 109 overs on day four to try and force a result but it will take a monumental effort with either side to take the win.

Knight proud of England fightback

England captain Heather Knight, speaking to Fox: "Really proud of the fightback. It wasn't particularly easy out there. They bowled really well with the new ball. We just managed to get a partnership together.

"Really, really pleased with how Sophie Ecclestone played. I thought she was outstanding. She really supported me. Putting on that 100 partnership has got us back in the game. And you can see when you've got the new ball in hand and really favourable conditions you can put batters under pressure."

What's next?

The West Indies vs England T20 series comes to a conclusion in Bridgetown, Barbados this weekend with the fourth game on Saturday (8pm UK time) and the fifth on Sunday (8pm UK time).

The Women's Ashes, meanwhile, continues with the standalone Test match in Canberra (Thursday-Sunday). Australia led the multi-format series 4-2 after the three T20 internationals, with the hosts winning the first game by nine wickets before the second and third matches were washed out by rain.