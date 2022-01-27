Cricket Match

Day 1 of 4
Badge

Australia

52-3 (17.2 ov)
In Play
Badge

England

 

Australia Women are 52 for 3

Australia vs England

Last Updated: January 27, 2022 12:20am

  •  

    17.2

    Kate Cross to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    17.1

    Kate Cross to Meg Lanning. Length ball, defending, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    16.6

    FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    16.5

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, cutting, Edged to gully for no runs.

  •  

    16.4

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    16.3

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    16.2

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, defending, Edged to second slip for no runs.

  •  

    16.1

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    15.6

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Meg Lanning. Half volley, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    15.5

    Kate Cross to Meg Lanning. Length ball, driving, Edged to short third man for no runs.

  •  

    15.4

    Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, glancing, Edged to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    15.3

    Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    15.2

    Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    15.1

    Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    14.6

    Natalie Sciver to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  • 14.5

    OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Short, hooking, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled, caught by Jones.

  •  

    14.4

    Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, dropped, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    14.3

    Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    14.2

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    14.1

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    13.6

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    13.5

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    13.4

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    13.3

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    13.2

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.

  •  

    13.1

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    12.5

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Half volley, defending, Edged back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    12.4

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    12.3

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    12.2

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    12.1

    Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    11.6

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    11.5

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    11.4

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    11.3

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.2

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    11.1

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Yorker, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    10.6

    Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    10.5

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.4

    Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    10.2

    FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    10.1

    Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, dropped, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Back of a length, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    9.5

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to point for no runs.

  •  

    9.2

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    9.1

    Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    8.6

    Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Katherine Brunt to Ellyse Perry. Back of a length, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    8.4

    Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Short, pulling, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    8.3

    Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    8.1

    Katherine Brunt to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    7.6

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    7.5

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, dropped, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    7.4

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.

  •  

    7.3

    Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, defending, Edged to third slip for no runs.

  •  

    7.2

    Anya Shrubsole to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    7.1

    Anya Shrubsole to Ellyse Perry. Back of a length, Late Cut, Hit Hard to third man for 2 runs.

Match Details

Date
26th - 31st Jan 2022
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Manuka Oval, Canberra
Umpires
E Sheridan, M W Graham-Smith
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.L. Haynes Not out 27
A.J. Healy c Jones b Brunt 0
B.L. Mooney c Jones b Shrubsole 3
E.A. Perry c Jones b Sciver 18
M.M. Lanning Not out 4
Extras 0
Total 17.2 Overs 52 - 3
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 6 0 21 1
Shrubsole 4 1 9 1
K.L. Cross 4 0 17 0
N.R. Sciver 2.4 1 1 1
Full Bowling Card