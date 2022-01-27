Cricket Match
Australia vs England
-
17.2
Kate Cross to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
17.1
Kate Cross to Meg Lanning. Length ball, defending, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
16.6
FOUR! Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
16.5
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, cutting, Edged to gully for no runs.
-
16.4
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
16.3
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
16.2
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, defending, Edged to second slip for no runs.
-
16.1
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
15.6
FOUR! Kate Cross to Meg Lanning. Half volley, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
-
15.5
Kate Cross to Meg Lanning. Length ball, driving, Edged to short third man for no runs.
-
15.4
Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, glancing, Edged to square leg for 1 run.
-
15.3
Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
15.2
Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
15.1
Kate Cross to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
14.6
Natalie Sciver to Meg Lanning. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
14.5
OUT! Caught. Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Short, hooking, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled, caught by Jones.
-
14.4
Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, dropped, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
14.3
Natalie Sciver to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
14.2
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
14.1
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, pushing, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
13.6
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
13.5
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
13.4
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
13.3
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
13.2
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, cutting, Played to backward point for no runs.
-
13.1
FOUR! Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
12.6
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
12.5
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Half volley, defending, Edged back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.4
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
12.3
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
12.2
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
12.1
Natalie Sciver to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
11.6
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
11.5
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
11.4
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
11.3
FOUR! Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
11.2
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
11.1
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Yorker, driving, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
10.6
Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
10.5
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, cutting, Hit Hard in the air under control past third man for 4 runs.
-
10.4
Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, driving, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
10.3
Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
10.2
FOUR! Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
10.1
Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, dropped, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
9.6
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Back of a length, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
9.5
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
9.4
FOUR! Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Edged past third man for 4 runs.
-
9.3
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to point for no runs.
-
9.2
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
9.1
Kate Cross to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
8.6
Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 2 runs.
-
8.5
Katherine Brunt to Ellyse Perry. Back of a length, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
8.4
Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Short, pulling, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
8.3
Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
8.2
Katherine Brunt to Rachael Haynes. Short, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
8.1
Katherine Brunt to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, driving, Played to extra cover for 1 run.
-
7.6
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Half volley, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.5
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, dropped, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
7.4
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, Leave, for no runs, fielded by Jones.
-
7.3
Anya Shrubsole to Rachael Haynes. Length ball, defending, Edged to third slip for no runs.
-
7.2
Anya Shrubsole to Ellyse Perry. Length ball, working, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
7.1
Anya Shrubsole to Ellyse Perry. Back of a length, Late Cut, Hit Hard to third man for 2 runs.
Match Details
- Date
- 26th - 31st Jan 2022
- Toss
- England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Manuka Oval, Canberra
- Umpires
- E Sheridan, M W Graham-Smith
- TV Umpire
- B N J Oxenford
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.L. Haynes
|Not out
|27
|A.J. Healy
|c Jones b Brunt
|0
|B.L. Mooney
|c Jones b Shrubsole
|3
|E.A. Perry
|c Jones b Sciver
|18
|M.M. Lanning
|Not out
|4
|Extras
|0
|Total
|17.2 Overs
|52 - 3
Full Batting Card
england BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Brunt
|6
|0
|21
|1
|Shrubsole
|4
|1
|9
|1
|K.L. Cross
|4
|0
|17
|0
|N.R. Sciver
|2.4
|1
|1
|1