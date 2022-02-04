Tom Harrison will not 'run away' from role as chief executive of England and Wales Cricket Board
England have parted company with head coach Chris Silverwood, assistant coach Graham Thorpe and managing director of men's cricket Ashley Giles this week in the wake of the 4-0 Ashes thrashing; CEO Tom Harrison says ECB prepared to spend money to land best coaches available
Last Updated: 04/02/22 1:06pm
Tom Harrison says he has no intention of "running away" from his role as chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board despite a chastening time for cricket in the country on and off the field.
The last year has seen a racism scandal at Yorkshire and an Ashes thrashing, with the 4-0 defeat in Australia meaning England's Test side have lost 10 of their last 14 matches.
Harrison, speaking to reporters during a media briefing at Lord's, said he wants to help the rebuild and does not plan to be the next departure after head coach Chris Silverwood, managing director Ashley Giles and assistant coach Graham Thorpe, whose exit was announced by the ECB on Friday.
Harrison said: "When times are really difficult you need people to step into that challenge and I am here to do that. I have never been more determined to do that. I am not running away from the challenge.
"It has been exceptionally difficult but I am not running away because it needs leadership and some consistency in terms of how we build back to a place where the game can recover from an extremely difficult period both on and off the pitch.
"I have the support of the board in what, honestly, is one of the toughest moments of my career. Until literally I feel it is the right moment, I have to keep going.
"I want to take English cricket back to a place where there is some stability, some calmness, frankly, in the environment and a sense we are heading in the right direction.
"I am not saying I am clinging on for grim death. I am doing this because I think it is the right thing for English cricket right now and as soon as that is not the case, you will not have to push me.
"We do have to reflect hard on what happened [during the Ashes]. The performances were extremely disappointing and have culminated in decisions we have made.
"We have a lot of work to do and we need to get the Test team back on track. We are building a plan to get the Test team back into a good place.
"The white-ball team also needs to be part of that focus and making sure we're building on strong performances and retaining our top-of-the-world status in that space.
"We clearly have a huge issue with resetting red-ball cricket in our domestic game and setting ourselves up to win at Test level."
It is a realistic goal [to be No 1 in the Test rankings]. It has to be for any young, aspiring English cricketer and fans out there want to see us at the top of both red and white-ball rankings and competing for world honours.
England won't 'scrimp and save' on coaches
Harrison confirmed discussions on whether England would have split red and white-ball coaches going forward would take place - and that the ECB is prepared to spend good money in order to entice the best coaches available.
On split coaches, Harrison said: "I think it is something we need to look at. The challenge of a coach in charge of three formats and selection had some overlapping responsibilities which made it exceptionally difficult.
"We have to make the right decision around coaching budgets but this is coaching England and we need the best coaches available to do that.
"We present very appealing and desirable opportunities for coaches.
"I don't think it's ever been the chase of scrimping and saving on the opportunities we offer. We want it to be an opportunity coaches feel they can give everything to.
"In the coaching environment now, you are competing with a lot of different pressures.
"The England job brings with it an extraordinary level of scrutiny but also a commitment. In some cases, there are easier opportunities elsewhere."
Harrison also said England's Test players will be expected back from the Indian Premier League in time for the opening game of the summer, against New Zealand at Lord's from June 2.
"With the extension of the IPL, we have been very clear with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) that our international season starts when it starts," he said.
"If that means players missing out on IPL finals at the end of it, that is what happens."