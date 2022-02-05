Under-19 World Cup final: England lose by four wickets as India win record-extending fifth title

India seamer Raj Bawa snared a five-wicket haul during Saturday's Under-19 World Cup final at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

England failed in their bid to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time in 24 years as they slipped to a four-wicket defeat to now five-time champions India in Antigua.

Tom Prest's men were aiming to follow in the footsteps of the 1998 side - captained by Owais Shah and including Rob Key, Graeme Swann and Chris Schofield - who claimed England's only title in the tournament to date.

However, they were reduced to 91-7 and then all out for 189 in 44.5 overs, with James Rew, who scored 95 off 116 balls, the only batter to pass 34.

India, after a few wobbles and with the dot balls stacking up towards the end of the chase, reached their target with 14 deliveries to spare to add to their titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

India lost their sixth wicket in the 47th over with 14 runs required but clinched victory in the 48th over, bowled by James Sales, as Dinesh Bana (13no off 5) crunched back-to-back sixes to spark wild celebrations. Nishant Sindhu ending unbeaten on 50 from 54 deliveries.

Left-hander Rew was England's standout batter by a distance, adding 93 for the eighth wicket with Sales (34no) as India seamers Raj Bawa (5-31) and Ravi Kumar (4-34) picked up nine wickets combined.

Raj's wickets included George Bell for a golden duck when an unplayable short ball brushed the batter's glove after zoning in on his grille.

England chipped away with the ball and had real hope when India slipped to 97-4 in the 29th over amid losing Shaik Rasheed (50 off 84) but Prest was arguably too conservative with his field placings.

Nishant and Raj (35) teamed up for a fifth-wicket stand of 67 and, although England struck twice more, India got over the line to make it six wins out of six at this tournament. It was a first defeat on Prest's men, who can be proud of their achievements across the past few weeks in the Caribbean.

England collapse before Rew leads recovery

Prest (0) and Jacob Bethell (2) were dismissed by Kumar inside the first four overs as England slipped to 18-2 after electing to bat - Bethell pinned lbw and Prest dragging onto his stumps as he looked to pull.

Rew and George Thomas (27) were the only members of the top six to make double figures as India scythed through the batting line-up.

Thomas had played a number of pleasing strokes - including a crunching six over midwicket - but after being dropped on 26 at slip, perished one run later when he ballooned into the off-side off a leading edge as he tried to get the scoreboard moving after a catalogue of dot balls.

James Rew scored 12 boundaries in his 95 from 116 deliveries

England were 37-3 at that point, which became 61-6 as Raj ran riot - backing up his wicket of Thomas by dismissing Will Luxton (4) and Bell (0) from successive balls in the 13th over and then Rehan Ahmed (10) in the 17th, with each of those three batters caught by either wicketkeeper or slip.

Rew was joined by Sales once Alex Horton spooned spinner Kaushal Tambe into the on-side in the 24th over and the duo proceeded to dig England out of trouble and score at a quick rate to boot.

Rew was superb, scoring either side of the wicket as he pulled, drove, swept and reverse-swept his way to a 79-ball half-century and beyond.

A century was in Rew's sights, only for the Somerset man to fall five short when he pulled Kumar to deep square leg and Tambe took a fine one-handed catch - after the ball had initially squirmed from his grasp.

Tom Aspinwall (0) snicked behind two balls later and Raj then nicked off England No 11 Boyden (1) in his final over to clinch his five-for and end team-mate Kumar's hopes of that achievement - England's final three wickets going down for just five runs.

Ravi Kumar struck twice inside the first four overs as England tumbled to 18-2 after electing to bat

England strike early but India triumph

England were given an early fillip in the chase when Boyden nicked off Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) second ball, though Rasheed's stands of 49 and 46 with Harnoor Singh (21) and skipper Yash Dhull (17) respectively then propelled India into a position of real strength at 95-2.

A twist was threatened, though, when first Rasheed and then Yash holed out in successive Sales overs - Rasheed departing shortly after sealing an 83-ball half-century.

Sindhu and Raj rallied India but England then fought back once more as Boyden and Aspinwall accounted for Raj and Tambe (1) respectively - Tambe out to a tremendous catch from Ahmed at backward point.

Another real highlight for England in the run chase was an outstanding one-handed, reverse-cup catch from wicketkeeper Horton to remove Harnoor - Horton flinging himself to his right to collect the ball down the leg-side - but his great grab came in vain as India took the trophy.

Josh Boyden dismissed India opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi from the second ball of the run chase

Prest: A tournament we will never forget

England skipper Tom Prest: "Batting first we would have liked a better start but the way Rew then batted, he deserved a hundred. We got to a score where we felt we were kind of in the game and we gave it a good crack.

"We've got a strong bowling attack and taking a wicket in the first over got the confidence up. India obviously batted really well and had a couple of great partnership so credit to them.

"It's been amazing, we've all really enjoyed it. It's something we'll never forget and we're all very proud of our achievements."

Hussain: 'Incredibly talented' India the best team

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain: "I was pleased with how England fought with the bat and recovered to post a score that could be defended. They recovered and got a couple of quick wickets but it was all too little, too late. India were by far the best team in the tournament.

"They are incredibly talented. They have simple techniques with the bat and high-quality spin but what they have added in recent years is fast seamers. On a flat Antigua pitch, they got it through and reduced England to 91-7 - and in a final on a flat pitch, you're pretty much done and dusted."

What's next?

While England Under-19s get over their defeat - but also reflect on a fine run in the tournament - England Women return to action on Sunday as the Women's Ashes continues in Melbourne.

Defeat in Thursday's first one-day international in Canberra means England cannot regain the Ashes but they can still draw the series 8-8 by winning the final two 50-over games at Junction Oval.

England men, meanwhile, will be in the Caribbean next month for a three-Test series against the West Indies, starting in Antigua (March 8), continuing in Barbados (March 16) and concluding in Grenada (March 24). Joe Root will remain captain for that series - but who will be interim coach?