Rohit Sharma half-century helps India to six-wicket victory in first ODI against the West Indies

Rohit Sharma marked his return to the India team with a half-century as the hosts cruised to a six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first one-day international of their three-match series.

Chasing 177 for victory in Ahmedabad, skipper Rohit led the way with 60 from just 51 balls which included 10 fours and one six as India romped home with 22 overs to spare.

He set the early tone for India as they cantered home after the West Indies were eventually bundled out for 176, having been 76-7 at one point, with Yuzvendra Chahal claiming his 100th ODI wicket while returning figures of 4-49.

"I don't believe in a perfect game," Rohit, who took over from Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain in December, said.

"You cannot be perfect. We want to keep getting better. All in all, it was a great effort from everyone. We ticked all boxes - pretty happy with that."

Leg-spinner Chahal was well backed up with the ball by off-break bowler Washington Sundar, who finished with figures of 3-30 as the slow bowlers took advantage of a pitch which offered plenty of turn.

After Mohammed Shiraj had dismissed Shai Hope for eight in the third over, Chahal and Sundar ripped through the tourists' top and middle order.

Jason Holder, batting at No 7, ensured the West Indies avoided being skittled for a sub-100 total with 57 and an eighth-wicket stand of 78 with Fabian Allen (29), but they were well short of a competitive score.

In India's reply, Rohit was ably supported by Ishan Kishan (28) before the West Indies hit back through Alzarri Joseph, who accounted for the skipper and Kohli (eight) in the same over and finished with 2-45.

The game, however, was comfortably seen out by Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out) and debutant Deepak Hooda (26 not out).

"It felt good," Chahal, who was named player of the match said. "Washi struck twice in an over so we knew pressure was on them.

"My job was to sustain that pressure. I got the feeling watching Washi bowl that the ball was gripping."