Yorkshire: Headingley allowed to host England matches as ECB lifts suspension

Yorkshire's suspension from hosting international cricket at Headingley has been lifted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), subject to conditions regarding the running of the county.

The county had lucrative matches scheduled for this summer removed from them by the ECB last November over their handling of an investigation into allegations of racial harassment and bullying by former player Azeem Rafiq.

However, Headingley is now set to host an England men's Test match against New Zealand on June 23 and a one-day international against South Africa on July 24, on the condition the county implements further changes by the end of March.

The ECB has demanded the resolution of "issues relating to rules changes and decisions at the club which have been subject to procedural flaws", along with the removal of Yorkshire board veto and observer powers held by the family trust of former chair Colin Graves, which is a major creditor of the county.

English cricket's governing body also published the 10 criteria and timescales - communicated to Yorkshire in November - which informed its decision, offering summaries as to how the county had successfully met targets.

"The board welcomed the hard work and actions taken by Yorkshire County Cricket Club towards putting the club on a new path," ECB interim chair Barry O'Brien said.

"Alongside the progress already made, we considered many factors in reaching our decision. Amongst them, the impact on fans who have bought tickets in good faith and the young people who will benefit from Yorkshire's improved outreach and pathway provisions.

"Finally, the board was mindful that the return of international cricket will support continued change and progress at the club.'

''I very much hope that the traumatic events that have taken place at Yorkshire over the past several months and years will act as a catalyst for increasing the pace of change throughout the game.''

Since his appointment in November, Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has initiated sweeping changes, with former director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first-team coach Andrew Gale among 16 members of the county's backroom staff who were dismissed.

Lord Patel had previously warned it would be catastrophic if Test cricket were not to return to Headingley

Former Yorkshire chair Roger Hutton, who resigned in November, previously claimed that the Graves Trust had vetoed the sackings of Moxon and former chief executive Mark Arthur, who later reisgned.

Lord Patel said last week a group of individuals are seeking to delay and derail reform at Yorkshire after the county was forced to cancel an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) where changes to the board structure were set to be voted on.

A club statement issued last on Wednesday said the former leadership had failed to file amended club rules with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), after which Lord Patel said that a "group is actively seeking to delay and derail the essential reforms".

"We have worked night and day to bring about tangible change at Yorkshire, and the removal of the sanctions has validated and reignited our drive for positive progress," Lord Patel said on Friday following the ECB announcement.

"I would like to thank the ECB for its support, and its robust challenge throughout the process. It has been a difficult period for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and there remains a lot of work to be done, but the level of scrutiny has pushed us towards implementing action which will not only transform this club but can lead the way forward for the sport as a whole."

No new dates have been fixed for an EGM, with the validity of Lord Patel's chairmanship itself questioned over the failure to file rules amended at club annual general meetings in 2020 and 2021 with the FCA.

Rafiq: ECB has made correct decision

Rafiq, who laid bare his battle with discrimination in the sport, during an appearance in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee in November, re-asserted his support for the county's hosting duties being restored.

After a DCMS report found there was 'deep-seated' racism within the sport, Azeem Rafiq says he is encouraged the committee has taken the issue seriously

Along with this summer's fixtures, Headingley is also set to stage a 2023 Ashes Test.

"This is the correct decision by the ECB," Rafiq said on Friday.

"Under Lord Patel the club has shown a real willingness to change and have already come a long way.

"His leadership has earned the club another chance but the reforms must continue and we must see real change."