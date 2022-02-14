Heather Knight named ICC Player of Month for January with Keegan Petersen winning men's award

Heather Knight has been named the ICC Player of the Month for January, with Keegan Petersen taking the award in the men's category.

England skipper Knight produced a brilliant batting performance in the only Test of the multi-format Women's Ashes against Australia.

Knight amassed 216 runs during the Test match in Canberra, including a magnificent unbeaten 168 in the first innings - the second-highest score by a captain in the history of Women's Tests.

Her knock put England in a commanding position in the match, but Australia put up a fight, with the match ending in a thrilling draw.

Commenting on Knight's performance, ICC Voting Academy member Irfan Pathan said: "168 is the highest Test score by any female English batter against Australia in Australia. It is also the second-highest score in women's Tests in Australia.

"Her innings is made even more remarkable given its importance in securing the draw for England in the only Test."

In the men's category, South African batter Petersen was a sensation during the home Test series against India.

He helped the Proteas register a series win at home, laying the foundation as South Africa bounced back from 1-0 down to claim the series 2-1.

Petersen played gritty knocks from No 3, amassing 244 runs during the series at an average of 61, making him also the player of the series.

ICC Voting Academy member JP Duminy said: "With the hype of the series and the high expectation, the composure Petersen showed while batting in a pivotal No 3 position was simply staggering."