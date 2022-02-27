Paul Collingwood: England interim head coach says 'never say never' at prospect of taking job full time

Paul Collingwood will "never say never" to the prospect of becoming England's full-time head coach after being handed the role on an interim basis for the tour of the West Indies.

Collingwood was named as the temporary replacement for head coach Chris Silverwood, who was one of a number of senior personnel to be sacked following the dismal 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia this winter.

The former England batter also deputised for Silverwood during the T20 series in the Caribbean last month and Sir Andrew Strauss, England men's cricket's interim managing director, has said Collingwood is the right person to start the "red-ball reset".

While Collingwood remains focused on the three-Test series against the West Indies, he remains very much open to whatever opportunities might come his way.

"Look, I would never say never, but my main focus right now is these next four weeks," Collingwood told Sky Sports. "If we get that right, hopefully we can get performances out on the park and we can rebuild.

"Playing for England is a really special thing, having the Three Lions on your shirt. Sometimes you probably don't realise that when you are actually playing for England, but (you do) when you finish playing and you look back on your career.

"It is an amazing job. To be coach and to try to help these guys get to where they need to be feels special as well.

"So I would never say never, but I am just concentrating solely on these next four weeks."

Collingwood appreciates he still has much to learn, but feels he can bring something to the role, even if it turns out to be only for the short term.

"I have had a little bit of experience in the past couple of years of taking over on an interim basis, and obviously I have done the T20s recently.

"I haven't got the experience behind us. I haven't done County Cricket or anything like that, but I have certainly got the passion to try to make a difference. I try to bring people closer together, build teams, build relationships.

"The word unity keeps coming around and making sure that when you get out on that park, we are all driving in one direction and that is key for these next three Test matches."