Zak Crawley: England excited for Tour of West Indies and chance to bounce back from Ashes nightmare

Zak Crawley says England are excited about tour of the West Indies and keen to take the chance to “bounce back strongly” following their Ashes nightmare.

England landed in Antigua last week with a new-look group and Paul Collingwood at the helm as the interim head coach after the dismissal of Chris Silverwood.

Eight players from England's Ashes squad were cut following their 4-0 thrashing Down Under, including Stuart Broad and James Anderson, who account for 321 caps and 1,177 wickets.

Crawley, speaking to Sky Sports News' James Cole, highlighted the mood within the group as they prepare for their three-Test tour of the West Indies.

"There's a lot of excitement about this series, we're loving being here in the Caribbean, it's a great place to travel to and play," he said. "So, we're really looking forward to the series and we're a positive group at the moment."

The 24-year-old had a torrid 2021 at the crease but was brought back into England's mix for the final three tests in Australia. Despite England's woes Down Under, and the fallout since, Crawley believes the team will be able to look to the future and not back at the past.

"It's pretty easy [to put it behind you]. We know what when wrong, we've analysed what we did wrong and we're looking to move forwards now. That's what I personally feel anyway.

"I learnt a lot in that series, as I think we all did. I think you learn a lot in general from losing actually and it gives you a chance to bounce back strongly. I think we will during this series and in the coming year."

Zak Crawley reminded everyone of his talents in Australia

In 2021, Crawley produced one of the worst years by a top-six batter in Test history - scoring 173 runs across 16 innings at an average of 10.81. However, in Australia he reminded everyone of his talent.

"It still wasn't the runs I wanted but the way that I played, I was pleased with," the 24-year-old noted. "It's given me a platform to kick on from. I feel I understand my game a lot more now, after having a tough year last year.

"I work hard on my game, and you create your own luck. Obviously, people trusted in me again and I'm looking to repay them and score a lot of runs for them this year and for England in general", he added.

"I think we're going to have a good year and hopefully I can be a big part of that."

He’s a great bloke and I’ve always thought he was a good player. He’s a really strong character and he’s made for Test cricket. I wish him well and I’m sure he will do well. Zak Crawley about Alex Lees

Out in the West Indies, Crawley, his new opening partner Alex Lees and the rest of the squad are now working under new leadership in the form of Collingwood.

The former England all-rounder was assistant coach under Silverwood and took charge of a 3-2 T20 series defeat in the West Indies.

Upon the announcement of his appointment into the main role, Collingwood said that this series would give the team a chance to "reset and rebuild".

He also shared that he wanted to give players clarity, direction and encouragement so they could start building something special.

"It's been good," Crawley said about Collingwood's leadership so far. "I've always thought he's good coach, enjoyed working with him and now he's head coach, that's no different.

"The messages have been about the way that we're going to play and the way that we're going to move forwards as a group in training.

"There were some things we might have got a bit wrong in Australia, so we're looking to put them right. I think we're going to be a bit more positive in our mindset."

Collingwood's position currently sits as the temporary replacement for Silverwood, but he has said "never say never" when it comes to the prospect of becoming England's full-time head coach. Crawley believes Collingwood would fit the position.

"I think he would be good at it. Obviously, I don't know what direction they're going to go in, but I think he's a really good coach. If he gets the job, I think he'd do really well."

England's 16-man squad

Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Matthew Fisher, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.