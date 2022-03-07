Women's Cricket World Cup: New Zealand off the mark with big win over Bangladesh

Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr celebrate New Zealand's win over Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup

Suzie Bates struck 79, sharing in an unbroken 108-run partnership with Amelia Kerr, as New Zealand coasted to a comfortable nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup.

Tournament hosts New Zealand bounced back from their agonising three-run defeat to the West Indies in their opening game with an emphatic display in the rain-shortened game in Dunedin.

Reduced to a 27-overs-a-side contest, Bangladesh posted a fairly competitive total of 140-8 batting first, with opener Fargana Hoque (52) impressive in scoring her country's first-ever half-century at a World Cup.

Bangladesh had managed only two fifty opening partnerships across their first 42 ODIs before notching two in as many games in this tournament as Fargana and Shamima Sultana (33) put on 59 together for the first wicket inside the opening 10 overs.

Bangladesh couldn't capitalise on the strong platform provided, though, with spinner Amy Satterthwaite doing the bulk of the damage and claiming 3-25 from her five overs to rip through the middle order.

In reply, New Zealand lost Suzie Bates (14) in the seventh over, bowled by Salma Khatun, but Kerr (47no) joined Bates in the middle and the pair saw the hosts home without further alarm - Bates becoming the second New Zealand batter to pass 1,000 runs in the Women's World Cup, and the fastest overall to do so, in 21 innings.

She should have been dismissed for 58, only for Bangladesh wicketkeeper Shamima to fluff a stumping chance.

What's next?

Watch every game of the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket, with New Zealand next in action against India from 1am on Thursday. Bangladesh have a longer wait till their next game, Sunday at 10pm when they will face Pakistan.

England, following defeat to Australia in their opening group game, are next in action against the West Indies from 10pm on Tuesday.