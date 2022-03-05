Women's Cricket World Cup: England lose to Australia by 12 runs despite Nat Sciver century

Rachael Haynes of Australia celebrates her century against England

England suffered defeat to Australia in their Women's World Cup opener as they lost by 12 runs, despite an impressive century from Nat Sciver.

Australia posted 310 and lost just three wickets after being sent in to bat by their opponents as opener Rachael Haynes fired 130 from 131 balls, while captain Meg Lanning chipped in with a knock of 86.

England's response saw Lauren Winfield-Hill go for a duck after four balls before Tammy Beaumont led the charge with 74 until she was stumped by Alyssa Healy off the bowling of Alana King.

A valiant effort from Sciver, who finished on 109 not out, saw her pull England back into the contest as they entered the final over needing 16 to win.

But a sensational final six deliveries from Jess Jonassen, who caught and bowled Katherine Brunt with a superb one-handed grab, was enough to stifle England's chances.

More to follow...