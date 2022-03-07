Joe Root says no regret at leaving Stuart Broad and James Anderson out of West Indies Test series

Joe Root has urged England to "look forward" rather than dwell on the omissions of Stuart Broad and James Anderson from the Test series against West Indies.

England face the Windies in the first of three Tests in Antigua on Tuesday but have left Broad and Anderson, their highest wicket-takers, at home.

Chris Woakes and Mark Wood will lead England's bowling attack.

Asked if he had any regret about leaving Broad and Anderson out, England captain Root said: "No. It is important that we look forward in this series with excitement.

"When opportunities come around in Test cricket, you grab them. I am fully confident that [Broad and Anderson's replacements] are in a really good place to do that.

"They can grab [their chance] and become more senior. To show what they are capable of in slightly new roles with the new ball in hand."

Root said about the make-up of England's bowling attack: "It is important that we see how the wicket changes.

"It changed in practice yesterday - the amount of water that was on it.

"It will be interesting to look at it today to see how it has changed.

"Then we will make a decision off the back of that."

He said about his own role: "I know that I can offer something to this team in terms of spin."

England have not won in the West Indies since 1968 and now head there after a damaging Ashes defeat at Australia's hands.

"This is an opportunity for all of us to prove a point," said Root.

"Historically, this isn't an easy place for England to play. That is an opportunity for the group - to come away winning would be a huge achievement."

Root survived the post-Ashes cull that cost head coach Chris Silverwood and men's director of cricket Ashley Giles their jobs, and reiterated his commitment to leading the team: "Yes absolutely.

"It would be wrong to commit short-term.

"I am excited, committed and energised at the opportunity to take this team forward."

Botham: Hard work ahead for England

Sir Ian Botham says England's tour of the West Indies is an opportunity for a "refresh" of the Test team, though added that the dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad are not finished yet.

The two, despite a combined 1,177 Test wickets between them, were left out of the touring party as England looked to change up the squad that lost the Ashes 4-0 over the winter.

Botham was joined by Sir Viv Richards in speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday's first Test between the West Indies and England in Antigua, with the two teams competing for the newly named Richards-Botham Trophy for the first time.

"I think it will be a close series." Botham said. "England are going through a period where we've got to take a hard look at our red-ball cricket, to see how we can get ourselves back to where we were.

"I don't think anyone has written off Anderson or Broad. But time moves on and you have got to start looking on to the future.

"This is seen as an opportunity - after a tough tour of Australia, where we got pummelled - for a chance to refresh, sit back and see what depth we've really got. People like Mark Wood, it's a great opportunity for him to show the world what he has got.

"They can't go on forever. Jimmy is coming up to 40 years old and that's a pretty hard task for a bowler at that age.

"They have been magnificent bowlers, one of the best combinations the world has ever seen, but all things come to an end. It's just a matter of physicality. Fact.

"But I don't think they are finished yet."

West Indies great Richards says he's happy to see Anderson and Broad left behind by England, believing it gives the Caribbean outfit a better chance of winning the series.

"They are two of the best bowlers that England have ever produced," Richards said. "I was quite amazed, especially in that first [Ashes] Test match in Brisbane, when they were both left out.

"In this particular series, I honestly think that the Windies have got a great chance. England, I think, are a little bit flat at present. They have been playing some great cricket over the years, but for some reason have just fallen.

"With two of the best bowlers in world cricket being left at home, the West Indies batters have the opportunity to make some inroads and make some strides.

"I honestly believe this is a wonderful opportunity for a West Indies victory."

The new Richards-Botham Trophy replaces the Wisden Trophy, which was introduced in 1963 to commemorate the 100th edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack and is now on display in the MCC Museum at Lord's.

"It's a truly special feeling to have the fantastic trophy named in honour of my friend Ian and myself," Richards said. "We played a lot together and built a great friendship on and off the cricket field."