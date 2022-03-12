Mark Wood: Who could replace England bowler for second Test against West Indies?

Mark Wood's sore elbow forced him out of the first Test in Antigua

Mark Wood's elbow injury means the seamer will play no further part in England's push for victory in the first Test against West Indies.

Wood was forced off with a sore right elbow during the third day in Antigua, having bowled only 17 overs in West Indies' first innings.

The 32-year-old attempted to bowl in the nets before play began on the final day, but he struggled with acute pain and was restricted to a handful of deliveries.

England legend Michael Atherton believes that fast bowler Mark Wood's injury is a worry in that it could be similar to Jofra Archer's elbow injury.

England have not yet decided whether to summon a replacement for Wood, who is the senior paceman in the touring party following the decision to omit James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

They are already without fellow seamer Ollie Robinson, who missed the first of the three-Test series due to injury.

The tourists declared just before lunch, setting West Indies a fourth-innings target of 286 in just over two sessions.

Who could replace Wood in England XI?

With the second Test in Barbados due to begin in just four days' time, England's shortage of bowling options poses a potential selection headache.

Wood bowled 17 overs in West Indies' first innings but was unable to continue on day three

Warwickshire's Liam Norwell is on standby if Wood's elbow problem rules him out of the tour - but who is most likely to be the immediate beneficiary at Kensington Oval?

Ollie Robinson

Robinson - who could be seen bowling during the lunch interval on the fifth day in Antigua - will certainly be first in line if he is deemed fully fit.

Ollie Robinson could return to the England side after missing the first Test with a back spasm

A successful series against India last summer, where he was England's leading wicket-taker with 21, secured his place on the Ashes tour and, after just nine Tests, he looks comfortably established.

Saqib Mahmood

After Wood, the uncapped Lancashire seamer offers England's best source of pace as well as swing and he was the odd man out of the 12 in Antigua as the tourists opted to go with the spin of Jack Leach instead.

Saqib Mahmood was 12th man in Antigua

Mahmood, who initially caught the selectors' eye after his late call-up for the ODI series against Pakistan last year, was also considered unlucky not to be handed an opportunity in Australia.

Matt Fisher

Another uncapped member of the squad, Fisher's height enables him to hit the deck hard and England may feel Wood's injury offers the ideal opportunity to try him out in Barbados.

Uncapped Yorkshire seamer Matt Fisher's height could give him an advantage

Fisher's potential was noted at Yorkshire from an early age - he was handed his County Championship debut at just 17 - and, after being hampered by a succession of injuries, he has turned in some consistent displays in the domestic game.

Matt Parkinson

Depending on the pitch, England might look outside the seam box altogether and decide to go with a second front-line spinner alongside Leach at Kensington Oval.

Matt Parkinson could make his Test debut if England opt to play two spinners in Barbados

Like his fellow Lancastrian Mahmood, leg-spinner Parkinson has been unfortunate not to make his Test debut before now after featuring in tour squads for both New Zealand and Australia. Perhaps this could be his time…