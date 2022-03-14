Women's Cricket World Cup: England suffer third straight defeat as Marizanne Kapp stars for South Africa

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's hopes of qualifying for the Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finals are fading after suffering a third straight defeat against South Africa England's hopes of qualifying for the Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finals are fading after suffering a third straight defeat against South Africa

Marizanne Kapp's outstanding all-round performance helped South Africa secure a tense three-wicket win over England and condemn the reigning champions to their third straight defeat at the Women's Cricket World Cup.

Tammy Beaumont top-scored for England with 62 and Amy Jones chipped in with 53 as they set a victory target of 236 after losing the toss and being invited to bat first in Monday's match at Bay Oval, with Kapp taking 5-45.

Laura Wolvaardt's 77 then laid the groundwork for the Proteas in their reply followed by all-rounder Kapp contributing a crucial 32 with the bat before they got over the line with four balls to spare to maintain their unbeaten start to the tournament.

South Africa had not beaten England for over 20 years in a Women's World Cup, but Heather Knight's side will again be left to rue fielding errors, allowing opener Wolvaardt three lifelines on her way to her half-century.

Having suffered narrow defeats to Australia and the West Indies in the first two matches of the tournament as well, England now require other results to go their way to have any chance of qualifying for a semi-final spot and maintaining a chance to retain their title.

South Africa were left with 16 needed from the final three overs, and then 10 from 10, despite some clever, economical bowling from spinner Sophie Ecclestone who finished with 1-23 from 10 overs.

Anya Shrubsole then claimed the wicket of Kapp, but No 9 Shabnim Ismail hit a four with her first ball to reduce the rate needed to six from nine and crucially under a run a ball and, requiring four from the final over, South Africa kept their cool to secure victory.

England's fielding had been poor in the World Cup, and was below par again, dropping Wolvaardt on four and 23, and missing a stumping.

It came after Shrubsole's tidy opening spell as she removed the dangerous Lizelle Lee for just nine. Amy Jones then showed some quick hands to stump captain Sune Luus (36) as she overbalanced to give Charlie Dean a wicket on her World Cup debut.

When Wolvaardt finally fell, caught by Nat Sciver at mid-wicket off the bowling of Kate Cross it left South Africa 158-4. The wicket of Mignon Du Preez followed shortly afterwards, but the Proteas kept the run rate up to chase down England's total.

Earlier, England struggled from the start as Danni Wyatt waved at a wide delivery and found Wolvaardt at point to leave England 4-1.

Marizanne Kapp starred with the bat and ball for South Africa

Captain Knight had made just nine before being bowled, with Sciver falling shortly after, in bizarre fashion, hitting it to slip off the back of her bat for just 16 as England slumped to 42-3.

Jones then finally found some form with the bat after a poor Ashes series, passing 50 for the first time since September in ODI cricket, in a 107-run partnership with Beaumont.

Sophia Dunkley and Katherine Brunt made useful contributions of 26 and 17 respectively as England reach 235-9 from their 50 overs.

What they said

England captain Heather Knight:

England captain Heather Knight says it's painful losing three games in a row with the latest coming against South Africa in a three-wicket defeat.

"I'll be honest, it's pretty painful losing three close games in a row and I guess at times we shot ourselves in the foot with our fielding. A batter like Wolvaardt, you can't give her that many chances or she'll make you pay, so we're obviously pretty gutted with the situation. It's not through a lack of effort or a lack of graft.

"Of course, we've got another game [against India] very quickly so we're going to have to turn things around and keep believing there is a small chance we can make it through. I think other games probably have to go our way now, but there is still a chance and we'll keep believing."

What's next?

Watch every game of the Women's Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket, with England now facing India in a must-win game on Wednesday morning. South Africa are back in action the following day when they face New Zealand.