England will learn from day three mistakes, says spin coach Jeetan Patel

Ben Stokes could have picked up Jermaine Blackwood for a duck if England had used a review on an lbw shout

Spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel feels England paid a heavy price for the two mistakes they made on a tough third day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

England took only three wickets in the day as they toiled away for 90 overs on day three, with Kraigg Brathwaite (109no) and Jermaine Blackwood (102) scoring centuries as the West Indies closed the day on 288-4, trailing still by 219 runs.

Things began positively for the tourists as Jack Leach cashed in on a loose shot from Shamarh Brooks (39) and Ben Stokes picked up Nkrumah Bonner (9) for a disputed lbw decision in the morning session.

Stokes should have also picked up Blackwood for a duck, but England didn't review his lbw appeal when DRS would have upheld the shout. And Saqib Mahmood bowled Blackwood for 65, only for his first Test wicket to be chalked off due to him overstepping and bowling a front-foot no-ball.

West Indies vs England - Stumps, Day Three West Indies close on 288-4, trail England by 219

Kraigg Brathwaite (109no), Jermaine Blackwood (102)

Blackwood would have been out for duck had England reviewed

Blackwood also saved by Saqib Mahmood no-ball on 65

Mahmood denied first Test wicket after overstepping

Third and final Test in Grenada from March 24

"You look at those moments and we made two mistakes today," said Patel. "We didn't review an lbw that was probably out and then there was the no-ball.

"But if we only make two mistakes a day, we're going alright.

"No one wants those stories. It's not great for Saqib but I'm sure he'll learn his lesson going forward.

Saqib Mahmood was denied a maiden Test wicket when he bowled Jermaine Blackwood off of a no-ball

"We did a lot of good stuff and hopefully we come back with the same attitude and effort."

While the chances of a second-successive draw in the three-match series rose considerably over the course of another day dominated by bat on ball, Patel saw glimmers of optimism and believes there are small signs that conditions are changing.

"I still think there's a chance, everyone saw it was moving around at times out there," he said.

"There a bit of up and down bounce, a bit of spin, a bit of reverse - I think there's a huge opportunity to take this game forward. I wouldn't say it's spinning anymore, but it is drying on top."

Jack Leach has bowled 44 overs in the West Indies first innings so far, taking one wicket for 97 runs

Blackwood continued his happy knack of defying England, a side against whom he now averages 45.77 in Test cricket against a career mark of 30.66. He scored a second hundred against Joe Root's side, having notched just one in his 34 other Test caps.

Blackwood shared a few words out in the middle with Stokes at one point, with umpire Joel Wilson ultimately intervening and attempting to take the heat out of the exchanges.

"For a long time Ben Stokes has liked to come at me," Blackwood said. "It's a little bit of banter, I love it.

"I think that's good for the cricket. I don't have a problem with it and it boosts my confidence as well.

"Whenever I hear someone talking and coming at me, that gets me on to stay more focused, so I'm really glad he did that."

West Indies and England will resume the second Test at 2pm UK time on Saturday. Follow over-by-over text commentary from 1.45pm on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.