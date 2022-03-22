Women's Cricket World Cup: Meg Lanning century keeps Australia unbeaten in five-wicket win over South Africa

Meg Lanning celebrates after reaching her century in Australia's win over South Africa

Meg Lanning struck an unbeaten 135 from 130 balls to lead Australia a five-wicket win over South Africa at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

The result ensured Australia remain unbeaten in the tournament, while at the same time ending the Proteas' participation.

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt fell 10 runs short of a century of her own as her side set a target of 272 to win in Wellington, but they were no match for an imperious Lanning as she steered Australia to a dominant win which ensured they will finish no lower than second in the pool stage.

Having been put in to bat, Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee reached 88 runs for South Africa's highest opening partnership of the tournament before Lee fell lbw to Alana King.

Lara Goodall, who came into the side for a struggling Tazmin Brits, timed the ball well but could make only 15 before she provided King with a routine catch off the bowling of Annabel Sutherland.

Wolvaardt and Sune Luus put on 91 for the third wicket as Wolvaardt reached her fourth consecutive World Cup half-century. However, the former would eventually fall to Ashleigh Gardner for 90.

Luus went not long after following a quickfire 52 from 51 balls, with Tahlia McGrath taking her second catch of the day - this one much simpler than the catch to dismiss Wolvaardt.

Mignon du Preez was then dismissed for 14 following a superb catch from Gardner, but Marizanne Kapp (30 not out from 21 balls) and Chloe Tryon (17 not out from nine balls) added valuable runs in the closing stages as South Africa reached 271-5 from their 50 overs.

Australia began their chase in a similarly positive manner, taking 14 off the first two overs before Alyssa Healy (5) was caught behind by Trisha Chetty off Shabnim Ismail. That brought Lanning to the crease though, and alongside vice-captain Rachael Haynes put Australia in a strong position at 45-1 after the powerplay. Haynes then departed for 17, with du Preez taking a stunning catch off Tryon's bowling.

Lanning was typically ruthless in her pursuit of leading her side to victory, taking on World Cup debutant Tumi Sekhukhune as she brought up 52 from 57 balls.

Sekhukhune made amends in the field, producing a direct hit to run out Beth Mooney - batting at four in place of the injured Ellyse Perry - for 21, but Lanning brought up her 15th ODI century with a four off Ayabonga Khaka, strengthening her grip on the most hundreds in women's ODIs.

After twice being dropped, McGrath was finally caught by Kapp for 32 off Ismail's bowling and Gardner would then depart for 22 as Tryon grabbed a second wicket. However, Australia were always comfortable at 241-5 with 10 overs remaining, and Lanning was there at the end with Sutherland hitting the winning runs to earn their sixth win in as many games.

What's next?

South Africa face semi-final chasing West Indies on Wednesday evening (10pm GMT), with Australia taking on Bangladesh the following day (10pm GMT).