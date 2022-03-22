Women's Cricket World Cup: Sneh Rana spins India to victory over Bangladesh

Sneh Rana claimed four wickets to help India to victory over Bangladesh

Sneh Rana's four wickets helped India keep their semi-final hopes alive as they skittled Bangladesh for a 110-run victory at the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Spinner Rana finished with figures of 4-30 from her 10 overs as Bangladesh were bowled out for 119 in Hamilton despite the best efforts of Salma Khatun, who made a brisk 32 from 35 balls.

Earlier, India had set Bangladesh a target of 230 to win on the back of Yastika Bhatia's half-century, although Ritu Moni's 3 for 37 - including two wickets in two balls - somewhat checked their progress.

India captain Mithali Raj opted to bat upon winning the toss and her side made a strong start, Smriti Mandhana getting the scoreboard moving with back-to-back boundaries to conclude the second over.

Her opening partner Shafali Verma went one better in the ninth, striking Nahida Akter for what would turn out to be the only six of the innings over long-on, and three boundaries in the following over saw India end the powerplay well set on 52 without loss.

Nahida provided the breakthrough for Bangladesh when Mandhana picked out Fargana Hoque at square leg to fall for 30 and end the opening partnership on 74. One then became three in the blink of an eye, with Moni accounting for Verma and Raj in consecutive deliveries in the next over.

Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur were tasked with the rebuilding job and it was one they set about cautiously, the pair content to rotate the strike as the Bangladesh attack kept boundaries to a minimum.

Just two arrived between the fall of Raj in the 16th over and midway through the 30th, a spell which also included the departure of Kaur for 14 courtesy of a direct hit from Fargana at mid-on. Richa Ghosh (26) joined Bhatia and was quickly up and running with successive fours through point, though the cut shot would later bring her downfall.

Bhatia brought up a patient 79-ball half-century but fell to the next delivery at the start of the 44th over, but useful late cameos from Pooja Vastrakar (30 not out) and Rana (27 from 23) pushed them towards 229-7 at the end of their 50 overs.

Bangladesh's pursuit of 230 started slowly and a quick double blow before the end of the powerplay dented their hopes. Sharmin Akhter was caught at slip attempting a booming off-drive off Gayakwad before Fargana was trapped in front by a full Vastrakar delivery without scoring.

Bangladesh were 19-2 at the 10-over mark, the lowest score after the powerplay in the tournament so far, and the mountain they had to climb became steeper when captain Nigar holed out attempting to increase the run rate.

Murshida, dropped twice, saw her luck run out when she was smartly taken by Kaur off Yadav for 19 and it was 35-5 when a successful review showed the ball had flicked Rumana Ahmed's glove en route to Bhatia at short leg, handing Rana a second wicket in her miserly opening spell.

Salma provided a glimmer of light for Bangladesh, hitting four boundaries in her 32 before edging Jhulan Goswami behind to all but seal her side's fate.

There was still time for both Vastrakar and Rana to move level at the top of the wicket-takers list for the tournament, each bowler claiming their 10th scalp as India wrapped up a convincing victory to leave Bangladesh on the brink of elimination.

