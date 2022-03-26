England in West Indies: All-rounder Chris Woakes admits he has fallen short of his best in lead role

While James Anderson and Stuart Broad were sacrificed in a bid to give the side an injection of new energy for the future, the Warwickshire all-rounder was retained as the senior man in a new-look attack.

After labouring away for minimal rewards in Antigua and Barbados, Woakes picked up three wickets in one spell on the second afternoon of the decisive third Test in Grenada.

But, by the time England dragged their weary bodies off the pitch, they had allowed the West Indies to escape from deep trouble at 95 for six and into a promising 28-run lead at 232 for eight.

"There's some hungry batsmen in there. I think the wicket's gone through phases today where it's looked half-decent to bat on and you can score runs. So it's the simple things, the basics, you've got to get yourself in and through those tricky periods and hopefully when the bowlers tire you can cash in when they're not on the money. I'm certainly hoping there's a few batsmen in our dressing room who can cash in." Woakes hopes English batters set big second-innings target

The series, and the new Richards-Botham Trophy, is still very much up for grabs over the next three days but Woakes accepts he has not given the best account of himself.

"It was a good opportunity and I probably haven't taken it as I'd have liked," he said.

"It's been a tough tour from that point of view, we haven't taken wickets with the new ball. It's not through a lack of effort, I've constantly been trying to improve, it just hasn't worked.

"Obviously I would have loved to have taken more wickets, but it hasn't happened. To pick up three today was really nice, because I'll always try to do a job for the team. It would be nice to be able to do that a little bit more often, but it just hasn't happened.

"It would be nice to be five, six, seven miles-per-hour quicker, but the first two games were pretty flat and not nice to bowl on for anyone."

Woakes overcame a poor start to pick up 3-48

Woakes suggested England were not disheartened by the West Indian fightback, which was led by wicketkeeper Josh Da Silva. He scored the first half-century of the match, after Saqib Mahmood fell one shy on the first evening, and put on stands of 49 and 55 with Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.

"At 90-odd for six you obviously hope you can run through them but with an old, soft ball it was always going to be tricky to blow them away," he said.

"Obviously we'd have loved to be going in with a lead but we aren't. I think we're pretty pleased with how it has gone."

West Indies and England will resume the third Test at 2pm UK time on Saturday. Follow over-by-over text commentary from 1.45pm on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.