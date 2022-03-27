Cricket News

Women's Cricket World Cup: South Africa beat India by three wickets to set up England semi-final clash

England will face South Africa in the Women's World Cup semi-finals live on Sky Sports from 2pm on Thursday after securing their place in the final four with victory over Bangladesh

Last Updated: 27/03/22 10:11am

South Africa beat India by three wickets in a thrilling finale to set up a semi-final showdown with England at the Women's Cricket World Cup. 

Needing one run off the final ball of the innings, Mignon du Preez punished a full ball through mid-wicket to lift the Proteas to their target of 275 and finish on an unbeaten 52.

It capped a dramatic finish that had seen India denied a wicket on what looked to be the penultimate delivery when Du Preez failed to clear the safe hands of Harmanpreet Kaur, only for a close front-foot no-ball to be called against Deepti Sharma.

South Africa levelled the score with the subsequent free hit, before Du Preez finished things off to end India's World Cup campaign.

More to follow...

