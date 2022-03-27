Women's Cricket World Cup: South Africa beat India by three wickets to set up England semi-final clash
England will face South Africa in the Women's World Cup semi-finals live on Sky Sports from 2pm on Thursday after securing their place in the final four with victory over Bangladesh
Last Updated: 27/03/22 10:11am
South Africa beat India by three wickets in a thrilling finale to set up a semi-final showdown with England at the Women's Cricket World Cup.
Needing one run off the final ball of the innings, Mignon du Preez punished a full ball through mid-wicket to lift the Proteas to their target of 275 and finish on an unbeaten 52.
It capped a dramatic finish that had seen India denied a wicket on what looked to be the penultimate delivery when Du Preez failed to clear the safe hands of Harmanpreet Kaur, only for a close front-foot no-ball to be called against Deepti Sharma.
South Africa levelled the score with the subsequent free hit, before Du Preez finished things off to end India's World Cup campaign.
