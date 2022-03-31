The Hundred: David Warner, Kieron Pollard among international stars to enter the draft for 2022 season

Kieron Pollard, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell and David Warner are among a host of men’s international stars who have registered for The Hundred Draft.

In total 284 overseas players from 16 countries have entered The Draft, which will take place behind closed doors on Monday 5 April. The outcome of The Hundred Draft will be revealed from midday on Tuesday April 6 with London Spirit having the coveted first pick. On the same day, a number of exciting signings will be announced for The Hundred women's competition.

A total of 250 domestic players have put their names forward for the Men's Draft including 21 England internationals. Tom Banton, Liam Dawson and Olly Stone will all be looking for new teams while Joe Clarke is the highest-priced domestic entrant with a reserve price of £60,000.

The eight teams have already retained a number of players after the first year of the competition with 42 slots open across the teams in the Draft. Of these, 17 will be filled by overseas players and 25 by domestic players.

Rob Hillman, Director of Event Operations and Head of the Men's Hundred said, "It's fantastic to see so many of the world's top players wanting to play in The Hundred. Despite the ongoing global challenges caused by the long-term impact of Covid and the hectic international cricket calendar, the Draft list guarantees The Hundred will be serving up some thrilling cricket this summer. Any fans signed up at thehundred.com will be able to snap up their seats from April 5."

All teams retain a right-to-match for players who were contracted to the side last year. Just a few instances of where this could come into play include David Warner, Andre Russell, Paul Stirling, Delray Rawlins, Liam Dawson and Quinton de Kock at Southern Brave as well as Nicholas Pooran, Joe Clarke and Shadab Khan at Manchester Originals while Sunil Narine, Shamsi Tabraiz, Colin Ingram, Sandeep Lamichhane and Jordan Clark could remain of interest to Oval Invincibles.

Overseas Entrants

£125,000 reserve price

Babar Azam, Chris Gayle, Mitchell Marsh, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Warner

£100,000 reserve price

Shakib Al Hasan, Quinton de Kock, Jhye Richardson, Andre Russell

£75,000 reserve price

Mohammad Amir, Dwayne Bravo, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Shadab Khan, Evin Lewis, Riley Meredith, David Miller, Haris Rauf, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

£60,000 reserve price

Sean Abbott, Finn Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Glenn Phillips, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Santner, Odean Smith, Will Young, Adam Zampa

£50,000 reserve price

Kyle Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Martin Guptill, Simon Harmer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Moises Henriques, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shoaib Malik, Ben McDermott, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Josh Philippe, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Dan Sams, Naseem Shah, D'Arcy Short, Logan Van Beek, Matthew Wade

£40,000 reserve

Qais Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Matt Henry, Josh Inglis, Chris Lynn, Shan Masood, Thisara Perera, Wahab Riaz, Dasun Shanaka, Romario Shepherd, Lendl Simmons, Dane Vilas, Imad Wasim

No Reserve

Marques Ackerman, Mark Adair, Asghar Afghan, Wes Agar, Noor Ahmad, Fawad Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Qasim Akram, Anwar Ali, Asif Ali, Fabian Allen, Adithya Ashok, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Danish Aziz, Cameron Bancroft, Ashen Bandara, David Bedingham, Farhaan Behardien, Hamish Bennett, Minod Bhanuka, Joshua Bishop, Michael Bracewell, Carlos Brathwaite, Neil Broom, Ryan Burl, Amad Butt, Curtis Campher, Hilton Cartwright, Dinesh Chandimal, Johnson Charles, Dan Christian, Ben Cutting, Joshua Da Silva, Shahnawaz Dahani, Junior Dala, Litton Das, Colin De Grandhomme, Tony De Zorzi, Gareth Delany, Cameron Delport, Niroshan Dickwella, George Dockrell, Dominic Drakes, Jacob Duffy, Ben Dunk, Ben Dwarshuis, Fidel Edwards, Lasith Embuldeniya, Rayad Emrit, Sarel Erwee, Fazal Farooqi, Avishka Fernando, Binura Fernando, Donavon Ferreira, Andre Fletcher, Cam Fletcher, Bjorn Fortuin, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Chris Green, Asela Gunarathne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Hafeez, Mir Hamza, Aaron Hardie, Keon Harding, Mohammad Haris, Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Hasnain, Hamid Hassan, Peter Hatzoglou, Dushan Hemantha, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Beuran Hendricks, Abu Hider, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Ilyas, Colin Ingram, Arshad Iqbal, Tamim Iqbal, Muhammad Irfan, Karim Janat, Akif Javed, Shahidullah Kamal, Nick Kelly, Lewis Kennar, Hayden Kerr, Ali Khan, Imran Khan, Sajid Khan, Sohail Khan, Zahir Khan, Azam Khan, Khary Khary, Brandon King, Heino Kuhn, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, George Linde, Josh Little, Nic Maddinson, Wesley Madhevere, Lahiru Madhushanka, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Sohaib Maqsood, Waqas Maqsood, Kyle Mayers, Nathan McAndrew, Mitchell McClenaghan, Obed McCoy, Dustin Melton, Ramesh Mendis, Usama Mir, Senuran Muthusamy, Blessing Muzarabani, Gulbadin Naib, Izhar Naved, Muhammad Nawaz, Michael Neser, Lungi Ngidi, Pathum Nissanka, Ashley Nurse, Robbie O'Donnell, Max O'Dowd, Duanne Olivier, Azmat Omarzai, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Kurtis Patterson, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Dale Phillips, Mathew Pillans, Rovman Powell, Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius, Usman Qadir, Rumman Raees, Shabbir Rahaman, Kasun Rajitha, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Sikandar Raza, Raymon Reifer, Ryan Rickelton, Michael Rippon, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Rogers, Alex Ross, Jeavor Royal, Hamish Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Lakshan Sandakan, Tanveer Sangha, Soumya Sarkar, Jayden Seales, Tim Seifert , Abdullah Shafique, Yasir Shah, Hasmat Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Sharjeel Sharjeel, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Shehzad, Usman Shinwari, Henry Shipley, Sayed Shirzad, Matt Short, Simi Singh, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Ish Sodhi, Haris Sohail, Paul Stirling, Hussain Talat, Ansh Tandon, Harry Tector, Oshane Thomas, Donald Tiripano, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ashton Turner, Isuru Udana, Naveen Ul-Haq, Hardus Viljoen, Tobias Visee, Hayden Walsh, Jake Weatherald, Tion Webster, Jon Wells, David Wiese, Kesrick Williams, Lizaad Williams, George Worker, Amir Yamin, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Zahoor Khan, Ghamai Zadran

Domestic Entrants

£60,000 reserve

Joe Clarke

£50,000 reserve

Adam Wheater

£40,000 reserve

Joe Denly, Will Rhodes

No reserve

Rehan Ahmed, Toby Albert, Ben Allison, Tom Alsop, Martin Andersson, Jamie Atkins, Gus Atkinson, Tom Bailey, Josh Baker, Sonny Baker, Gary Balance, Ethan Bamber, Tom Banton, Ed Barnard, Ed Barnes, George Bartlett, Aaron Beard, Will Beer, George Bell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Dominic Bess, Jacob Bethell, Ben Birkhead, Alex Blake, Jack Blatherwick, Scott Borthwick, James Bracey, Danny Briggs, Justin Broad, Jack Brooks, Pat Brown, Nathan Buck, Sol Budinger, Michael Burgess, Will Buttleman, Eddie Byrom, Harry Came, Jack Campbell, Kiran Carlson, Jack Carson, Oliver Carter, Zak Chappell, Ben Charlesworth, Graham Clark, Jordan Clark, Ben Coad, Ian Cockbain, Kyle Coetzer, Michael Cohen, James Coles, Sam Conners, Chris Cooke, Joe Cooke, Paul Coughlin, Ben Cox, Joe Cracknell, Henry Crocombe, Steven Croft, Matthew Cross, Tom Cullen, Ben Curran, Scott Currie, Brett D'Oliveira, Anuj Dal, Josh Davey, Steve Davies, Will Davis, Liam Dawson, Josh Dell, Chris Dent, Sean Dickson, Aneurin Donald, Dan Douthwaite, George Drissell, Harry Duke, Ned Eckersley, Stevie Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Joey Evison, Tom Fell, Adam Finch, Steven Finn, Matthew Fisher, Luke Fletcher, Ben Foakes, Will Fraine, James Fuller, Ben Gibbon, Nathan Gilchrist, Richard Gleeson, Brandon Glover, Lewis Goldsworthy, Dom Goodman, Ben Green, Gavin Griffiths, Nick Gubbins, Brooke Guest, Sam Hain, Haseeb Hameed, Olly Hannon-Dalby, James Harris, Jack Haynes, Frederick Heldreich, Tom Helm, James Hildreth, Lewis Hill, Michael Hogan, Max Holden, Ian Holland, Luke Hollman, Alex Horton, Adam Hose, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Alex Hughes, Sean Hunt, Liam Hurt, Dan Ibrahim, Lyndon James, Keaton Jennings, Manraj Johal, Michael Jones, Rob Jones, Rob Keogh, Louis Kimber, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Danny Lamb, Matt Lamb, George Lavelle, Joe Leach, Jack Leaning, Michael Leask, Dominic Leech, Alex Lees, Archie Lenham, Ned Leonard, Jake Libby, Arron Lilley, Dan Lincoln, David Lloyd, Calum MacLeod , Jacob Maltz, Jamie McIlroy, Conor McKerr, Mattie McKiernan, Lewis McManus, Ben Mike, Craig Miles, Gus Miller, Matt Milnes, Dan Moriarty, Jack Morley, Charlie Morris, Dan Mousley, George Munsey, Tawanda Muyeye, Adrian Neill, Aron Nijjar, Sam Northeast, Marcus O'Riordan, Rishi Patel, Ryan Patel, Liam Patterson-White, Dillon Pennington, Michael Pepper, Toby Pettman, Jack Plom, Harry Podmore, Ed Pollock, Jamie Porter, Ollie Price, Tom Price, Matt Quinn, Ben Raine, Delray Rawlins, Luis Reece, Matty Revis, Jamal Richards, Ollie Robinson, Toby Roland-Jones, Billy Root, Ollie Sale, Andrew Salter, Ben Sanderson, Dane Schadendorf, George Scott, George Scrimchaw, Tom Scriven, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Shaw, Jack Shutt, Dom Sibley, Ryan Sidebottom, Jas Singh, Ajeet Singh-Dale, Prem Sisodiya, Ben Slater, Jamie Smith, Ruaidhri Smith, Tom Smith, Shane Snater, Mitch Stanley, Cameron Steel, Scott Steel, Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart, Olly Stone, Mark Stoneman, Josh Sullivan, Harry Swindells, Jonathan Tattersall, Callum Taylor, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Tom Taylor, Jordan Thompson, Alex Thomson, Josh Tongue, Liam Trevaskis, John Turner, Graeme Van Buuren, Timm Van Der Gugten, Roelof Van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Matthew Waite, Roman Walker, Max Waller, Paul Walter, Harrison Ward, Jared Warner, Mark Watt, Joe Weatherley, James Weighell, Nick Welch, Luke Wells, Riki Wessels, Tom Westley, James Wharton, Graeme White Robbie White, Chris Wood, Tom Wood, Daniel Worrall, Luke Wright, Rob Yates, Saif Zaib