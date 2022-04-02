England winning World Cup would go down as one of sport's great turnarounds, says Phoebe Graham

From the brink of elimination to one game from glory – Phoebe Graham looks at England’s stunning World Cup revival, the semi-final demolition of South Africa and the title game against the mighty Australia…

​​The World Cup title is within touching distance for England.

Victory over Australia on Sunday would go down as one of sport's great turnarounds.

Earlier in the campaign and with three defeats from three, retaining the World Cup was a distant dream, but as soon as England's games became must-win, they flicked a switch and have been unstoppable.

'Captain Knight is an all-time great'

It was brilliant watching them play so ruthlessly in the semi-finals against South Africa. They were disciplined yet played with so much freedom.

To have that mindset at this stage shows that England have one of the all-time greats in Heather Knight leading this team.

Danni Wyatt set the tone with a superb 129. The freedom in her shots and the way she takes on the ring field in the powerplay gives the whole team a sense of confidence. Sophia Dunkley also played a pivotal innings, scoring 60.

I then thought England bowled better as a unit than they have in the whole tournament.

They gave nothing away, bowled in partnerships and looked so threatening with the new ball.

'England magical in middle overs against South Africa'

When you have Anya Shrubsole hooping the ball in and Katherine Brunt nipping it away, it's no wonder South Africa lost two early wickets.

England were then magical in the middle overs, through Kate Cross, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone.

Cross has been an unsung hero in this tournament, while Dean has taken to international cricket like a duck to water.

Last but definitely not least is Ecclestone, the world's best ODI bowler. Eight overs, 6-36. What a performance and what a performer!

She is just world class with her presence and competitive nature. The way she took on South Africa's Shabnim Ismail with bat and ball showed how much England were in this fight.

'Refuelled England ready to win World Cup'

Bowling South Africa out for 156 was a statement.

It shows how far this England team have come, shows the mindset Knight has fostered in the dressing room, shows that England are here to retain their title.

The final will be one of the most competitive games of cricket we have seen for a long time. Australia are in the form of their life, but this is a reenergised, refuelled England. They are ready to win the World Cup.

Good luck, girls. Bring it home!

